Why was Netflix’s ‘1899’ canceled?

After only one season, Netflix has decided that the show 1889 will not be coming back for a second season. The show’s co-creator, Baran bo Odar, put a statement out on his official Instagram account that was signed by his co-creator, Jantje Freise.

“With a heavy heart we have to tell you that ‘1899’ will not be renewed. We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with ‘Dark.’ But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That’s life,” Odar said.

“We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget.” The pair then signed the statement at the end. So why did Netflix cancel 1899?

Why did Netflix cancel 1899?

Unfortunately, Netflix has not made a comment yet on the cancelation of the show. The fact that the show was canceled is puzzling to viewers, as it peaked at number two on the Netflix Top 10 list, only behind The Crown, which there is no shame being behind.

In only four days, the show was able to generate over 79.27 million hours of viewership, according to Variety. The show was also signed as a three-year deal after it was set as a follow-up to Dark, another show created by Odar and Freise. This was the first time Netflix had put out this type of deal for a European show.

Fans should not lose faith just yet, as this is not the first time a show has been surprisingly canceled after performing well. Some shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Arrested Development, A.P. Bio, Baywatch, Designated Survivor, and even Family Guy have all been canceled and then brought back.

The first season of 1899 did fairly well on Rotten Tomatoes, scoring a 76% rating with the review site. Once Netlfix comments on its decision, it will hopefully clear up a lot of questions about the reasoning for canceling the show. With the fan support of streaming hours and the solid rating from Rotten Tomatoes, there is a chance that another channel or company will bring it back to life.

Fans should stay tuned to hear from Netflix and anyone else who might have an idea of why what happened, happened. Viewers can still stream season one of 1899 on Netflix now.