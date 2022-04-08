Much to the excitement of fans, it was announced this week that Star Trek: Picard‘s third and final season will see Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc teaming up with six of his former Enterprise crewmembers. Jonathan Frakes (Riker), Marina Sirtis (Troi), and Brent Spiner (Data) are returning to the show, while LeVar Burton (La Forge), Gates McFadden (Dr. Crusher), and Michael Dorn (Worf) will make their Picard debuts.

But, as thrilling as this news is, there’s someone missing from this Next Generation reunion. Despite the character once being widely disliked, TNG fans have been lamenting the fact that Wil Wheaton isn’t coming back as Wesley Crusher alongside his old castmates. While the reasons behind his absence remain unclear, Wheaton has addressed the situation in a new post on his blog. And it sure sounds like he’s bummed to be missing out.

After thanking fans for all their support, the Big Bang Theory veteran had the following to say on his own thoughts on the subject:

“I share some of your sadness, for my own reasons, but I choose to focus instead on how special it’s going to be to see my family back together again, and how wonderful it’s going to be to talk with them about it in the Ready Room.”

It is peculiar that Wheaton’s not involved. As his comment reminds us, he’s already part of the extended Picard family thanks to his role as host of The Ready Room after-show. Still, if anyone’s thinking he is secretly making a return and it’s just being kept under wraps for the moment, then the rest of his blog post pretty much rules out that theory. Wheaton goes on to share a passage of script he wrote that covers an imagined reunion between Wesley and Picard.

With the actor posting something like that, which would obviously conflict with events on screen if he was to reprise his role, that means we can well and truly rule out Wesley appearing in Picard season three. So it seems that Wesley’s future, after he left Starfleet to go exploring other realities with the Traveler, will continue to remain a mystery.

Star Trek: Picard season 2 airs new episodes Thursdays on Paramount Plus.