Will ‘Beef’ have a season 2?

Right now, Beef on Netflix is available to watch, and so far, it has been a critical hit. While we do not know the precise audience numbers for it yet, people seem to like it online, are hoping for a second season, and are now wondering if one has been announced by Netflix.

To begin with, the answer right now to the announcement question is, no, nothing is official yet. However, creator Lee Sung Jin has said he wants the story of Ali Wong’s Amy and Steven Yeun’s Danny to last for three seasons total. In a Rolling Stone report published just after people were first getting through the initial season’s finale, Jin says he has a really big general idea he does not want to share yet and has a lot of other ideas. So, this should give fans some reason to hope, but, as creatives can often change their minds, it is also important to note Jin has said elsewhere the initial run of episodes was designed to be a closed circle, too.

In a different report filed by Elle, the 41-year-old said the piece was pitched as a limited anthology (so it could return a la Mike White’s The White Lotus and Ryan Murphy’s seemingly endless cavalcade of projects with his recurring collaborators and behind-the-scenes production team), but, the door is still slightly open to see what happens next with the troubled and injured characters.

“If given the opportunity, of course, I’d love to explore them further, Danny and Amy, I love those characters. But yeah, by design, though, this a close-ended narrative.”

So, given we now know there is some creative appetite for the show to continue, the question now is if Netflix will ultimately play ball. They have with the Russian Doll series, which was originally designed to be a limited series before earning more seasons (a third is on the way), but, have also cancelled a number of projects which had audiences and critical acclaim, but apparently not enough. So, for right now, all fans can do is hope more comes for the cutting drama, and if not, the original will always remain. That is, unless the company somehow merges with Warner Bros. Discovery and David Zaslav feels the need to cut and sell off stuff. As well, sometimes more of a show does not necessarily work out (see The X-Files, Murphy Brown, etc.). So, be careful with wishes.