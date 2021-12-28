Debra Messing shared a heartfelt Instagram post honoring the life of her “chosen family” member Lori Davis, on Monday evening.

Alongside a brief but charming album of images of the pair having fun together, Messing penned a lengthy, heartfelt tribute to Davis, who passed away on Sunday. Noting that “its not fair,” Messing shared her grief with her 1.4 million followers.

“I can’t believe you’re gone,” she wrote. “No doubt, heaven has a new bright light.”

Messing enlightened her followers about the “good” soul that was lost in Davis, writing that she was “so loving, funny, nurturing, loyal, open, optimistic, and ready to celebrate…anything.”

The Will & Grace star mentioned the “unique bond” she shared with her “ex-partner’s ex-wife.” Davis was the ex-wife of Messing’s former partner, Will Chase, who the Smash actress was with from 2011 to 2014. Messing additionally identified Davis as “the mother to 2 spectacular girls who I had the opportunity to fall in love with, and who became the sisters my boy never had.”

“We loved each other’s children and in turn developed a beautiful friendship,” Messing wrote. “We came to every school musical in Princeton, every Kidz Theatre production, we went to Broadway musicals together and she took them to Six Flags. It was special because it was entirely chosen.”

Asking her followers to “please say a prayer for her family,” Messing wrote of how she and Davis “connected recently.” The two have had a continuous presence in each other’s lives for years, including writing recommendations for each other’s children as they head off to college, and sending “singing happy birthday videos to each other,” according to the post. Davis even helped Messing to celebrate her 50th birthday.

“We rooted for each other,” Messing wrote. “We were chosen family.”

Messing concluded her tribute with a note that “we are guaranteed nothing.” Celebrities and fans alike swarmed the comment section of her impassioned post to share their condolences and celebrate a life lost too soon. Even Sharon Stone showed up to send her love, writing that “these last couple of years are breakers,” and “sending deep sister love” to Messing.

Davis and Chase were married for a decade, from 1998 to 2008. They share two beautiful daughters, 22-year-old Daisy and 20-year-old Gracie. Chase’s current partner, singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, also commemorated Davis via her Instagram story, writing that she will “miss Lori.”

Photo via ingridmichaelson/Instagram

Michaelson wrote that Davis called the “Be OK” singer her “wife” and labeled her as “funny. And Silly,” as well as “creative,” “supportive” and “daring.”