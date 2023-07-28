The following article contains spoilers for The Witcher season 3 and its finale.

If you’re a fan of The Witcher and have spent any time on the internet over the past few months, you probably know that the last three episodes in season 3, supposedly marked Henry Cavill’s final performance as the titular Geralt of Rivia. But does it mean that the actor’s departure from the Netflix series is final? Or can we hope for a return somewhere down the line?

The third season adapted Time of Contempt, the fourth novel in the saga, and was an action-packed outing through and through. Geralt and Yennefer not only raced against every bounty hunter, mercenary, and cutthroat in the Continent, but were forced to face off against the entire Brotherhood of Sorcerers to protect their ward Ciri.

The finale ended on a grim note, with Geralt separated from his family and Ciri, ending up in an unknown location with the Rats. One thing that came off as a surprise, however, was the fact that the producers didn’t write Cavill out and replace him with Liam Hemsworth as we’d expected. They instead allowed Cavill’s version to head off toward an uncertain horizon with his companions Jaskier and Milva, and a destiny yet to be determined.

Will Henry Cavill return for The Witcher season 4?

Unfortunately, all signs indicate that Cavill’s decision is final. Not only has Liam Hemsworth been doing a lot of rehearsals as the White Wolf according to the show’s producer, but the show’s cast and crew have all said their goodbyes to the former lead.

Besides, Cavill himself wouldn’t have made such a big ruckus of it all if his alleged falling out with the writers’ room was a minor inconvenience. Of course, while we still have no idea how the show is going to justify the actor switch-up this far into the narrative, you should in all likelihood prepare yourself for a new face and voice — that of the youngest brother in the Hemsworth clan — when the live-action Geralt makes his return.

In any event, you can now stream all eight episodes of The Witcher season 3 on Netflix.