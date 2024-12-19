Will Rachel LaMont ever return to ‘Survivor?’ Here’s the tea, babe

With longtime host Jeff Probst going so far as to say she “will go down as one of the best overall players to ever compete on Survivor,” it is safe to say that Survivor 47 winner Rachel LaMont left quite an impression. Will she ever return to the show, though?

Before she took home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar prize, the Michigan native began on the bottom of the Gata tribe, losing her closest allies (Anika Dhar and Sierra Wright) and feeling helpless coming into the tribal merge.

In speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Rachel said, “When Sierra went home on day 15, I felt completely and utterly alone. I realized that every single person left in the game had lied and burnt me and that I had no allies. I laid in the dirt by the fire that night thinking ‘Everything you’ve done in this game so far hasn’t worked at all and if you want to survive, you need to adapt now.”

From then on, Rachel made making allies her number one priority, forming a close bond with Lavo member Sol Yi, as well as Tuku members Sue Smey and Caroline Vidmar. Because of her strong social game, the 34-year-old coasted her way to the Final Tribal Council, but some advantages and individual immunity wins certainly helped her as well.

In addition to playing a Hidden Immunity Idol, a “Safety Without Power” advantage, a “Block a Vote” advantage, and her “Shot In the Dark” advantage, Rachel also found herself safe at Tribal Council on four separate occasions after winning the individual immunity challenge earlier that day. With this, Rachel tied Kelly Wiglesworth, Jenna Morasca, Kim Spradlin, and Chrissy Hofbeck for the female record of individual immunity wins in a single season. Did someone say LEGENDARY?

Sitting down for an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rachel discussed whether or not returning to the show is in the cards. “Winners tend to come back and play at some point. Would you do it again?” reporter Dalton Ross asked. Rachel’s response was a resounding “Yes.”

She gushed, “How could I not? This is the most incredible adventure. I still think all the time about just sitting on Beka beach in the dirt with my friends around the campfire playing a crazy game, and if they called, of course I would go.”

Jeff Probst has promised that only returning players for Survivor 50. Only time will tell if Rachel will return to our television screens, but it is safe to say we will be keeping up with the Emmy Award-winning series on social media for any further updates. To tide you over, you can stream the entirety of Survivor 47 — as well as previous seasons of the show — on Paramount Plus.

