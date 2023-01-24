Rick and Morty has been one of the defining faces of adult animation since it debuted in 2013, with what originally started as a maddening Back to the Future tribute becoming one of the biggest shows of the 2010s.

Not everything has gone exactly how anyone would’ve liked it to have, however. Adult Swim’s massive series has become embroiled in the controversies surrounding its co-creator Justin Roiland. Roiland has been accused of serious sexual misconduct and domestic violence, with the fandom and society quickly shunning him for his alleged actions.

While the general public is in a strange spot with Roiland, there is still the reality of Rick and Morty’s contractual agreements with streaming services.

Image via Adult Swim

Will ‘Rick and Morty’ season 6 be on Hulu?

When HBO Max announced its acquisition of the streaming rights for Rick and Morty from Adult Swim (a fellow Warner Bros. Discovery subsidiary), it was also confirmed previous streaming rights holder Hulu would maintain the back catalog of previous seasons.

With this also came the confirmation the sixth season of Rick and Morty would be included in the deal, with it set to debut on Hulu sometime after the series airs first on HBO Max. Given the controversy surrounding Roiland, there is some slight doubt over whether the series will still make its way to Hulu.

As it currently stands, it looks as though Rick and Morty will come to Hulu. Roiland has been entirely excommunicated from the series, and Adult Swim has confirmed plans to move forward without him. With this, it feels likely the sxith season will arrive on Hulu at some stage.