Will season five be the last season of ‘Cobra Kai?’ Producers weigh in

There’s a lot to celebrate if you’re a fan of the hit Netflix show Cobra Kai. Season four of the show debuts on Netflix at the end of this month, and Season five is already in production.

Producers of the Karate Kid spinoff recently spoke with Screen Rant about the show and whether it will continue past the fifth season.

According to producer Josh Heald, there are plenty of stories left for season six, despite Netflix not purchasing anything beyond that season.

We have more beyond season five. We are not writing to the end of the series in season five right now. We can’t believe we’ve filmed two seasons of the show this year. In our minds, it’s crazy to believe how far ahead of the story we are than what the audience has seen so far. Season five is another enormous season with a lot of new flavors and a lot of things that you haven’t seen before yet on the show. And it’s not the end.

Jon Hurwitz, co-creator of the show, said that season four will see main characters Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) team up out of necessity.

“You’ve seen Johnny and Daniel interact for a few seasons now and a movie wave way, way, way back when, and you’ve seen glimpses of them being able to get along and be on the same page and you’ve seen them throw fists on a dime. So anything is possible with the two of them together. They’re united against the common enemy right now. And their intentions are all positive with what they want to do, but let’s see what it’s like for these two guys working together with the same goal, with their different approaches. Can they join forces in a way that is going to be productive and smooth sailing, or will there be bumps in the road? And that’s what people are going to have to look forward to during season four.”

Cobra Kai started on YouTube and eventually garnered more than 90 million views for its first episode, becoming a sensation that tapped into older Karate Kid fans while attracting new ones as well. The series is reigniting the careers of Zabka, Macchio, and villain Martin Kove, who plays John Kreese in the show.

When Netflix acquired the show, it transformed the series from an underground phenomenon to bonafide pop culture hit. The show’s retro vibe and throwback scenes to the original movies are part of why it works well. It also introduced a slew of young actors to continue the story.

The first three seasons of Cobra Kai are currently available on Netflix. Season four debuts on Dec. 31.