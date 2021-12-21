Will Smith’s ex-wife joins ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 12

The newest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is getting two new cast members, and one of them is Sheree Zampino, actor Will Smith’s ex-wife.

Diana Jenkins is joining the cast as a full-time housewife, and Zampino will have “friend of” status on the show alongside Kathy Hilton.

Zampino is a businesswoman and actress. She was married to Smith from 1992 to 1995, and the pair have a 29-year-old son named Trey Smith. The two are still close, and Zampino is also close with Smith’s current wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, appearing on the first episode of Jada Pinkett Smiths Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.

On that episode, the actor’s wife said, “She is Trey’s mama. Trey is Will’s firstborn. The Ree and Mr. Smith were once married. We are what you call a blended family.”

Zampino said she divorced Smith because of circumstances beyond their control.

“Our marriage ended because we were so young. It’s just a lot of responsibility. Marriage is not easy. Especially at that age.”

On the May 20 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, cast member Garcelle Beauvais revealed that she and Zampino shared a similar romantic entanglement – they both dated Will Smith.

However, Beauvais said she dated Smith before he married Zampino in 1995.

“He was hot. He was a bachelor, I was single, you know, it happens in Hollywood,” Beauvais said.

In 2018, Beauvais shared a photo of her and Smith kissing on the set of their 1999 film Wild Wild West. Many pegged the photo as inappropriate considering Smith was married at the time.

“Ok guys it was supposed to be a funny post My bad if I offended anyone ! If you are my followers you know I’m all about lifting up people and being positive [prayer hands] being human I made a mistake … Have beautiful blessed day,” she tweeted.

Zampino, 54, is a business owner and has a skincare company called WHOOP ASH, as well as a few other brands.

Jenkins is a mother of three and the founder of a drink company called Neuro Brands. She’s also a devout human rights activist and philanthropist, founding a few different advocacy programs like the Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization, which she started with Sean Penn. She’s also involved in UCLA’s Sanela Diana Jenkins Human Rights Project.

The Elton John AIDS Foundation recognized Zampino for her humanitarian efforts, and in 2012 she was named one of the World’s Top Three Justice Innovations by The Hague Institute.

The new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently filming its 12th season.