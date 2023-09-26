Will the ‘Big Brother 25’ jury be let in on Cirie and Jared’s secret? The speculation, explained

As the houseguests have been evicted from the house one by one on Big Brother 25, host Julie Chen Moonves always shares one secret with them before the weekly eviction episode comes to a close. She reveals that Cirie Fields and Jared Fields are, in fact, a mother-son duo, which usually garners a stunned reaction from the eliminated houseguest.

With the jury just around the corner, Big Brother fans are left with just one question: Will Julie continue to let the eliminated houseguest in on this secret?

With the jury knowing that Cirie and Jared are a mother-son duo, the end result of Big Brother 25 could be impacted drastically — keep scrolling to see what feedsters are saying about the uncertain future that lies ahead…

Screengrab via CBS

To kick off the conversation, @CheesecakeOdd2087 posed the question via Reddit: “So far this season, Julie has revealed ‘the twist’ to evicted houseguests. Will this continue with jury members? If I was jury, that information would 100% impact my vote. So do they do it?”

Naturally, Big Brother fans nationwide gave their theories as to how the relationship between Cirie and Jared would be handled as soon as the jury comes into play.

“Unlikely production/Julie will based on how twists/relationships have been handled in the past, but if Blue is in jury, she could reveal it to the other evicted houseguests (again, based on how these things have been handled in the past),” @BigBrother-ModTeam shared, explaining how with production aside, Jared’s showmance partner (or should we say former showmance partner?) Blue Kim could be the one that spills the beans. With Izzy Gleicher out of the house, she is the only one who knows their secret!

If the jury is unaware that Cirie and Jared are a mother-son duo after all, @InfluenceVast6093 brought up an intriguing point that could potentially seal Cirie’s fate as the winner of Big Brother 25, should Jared be eliminated this Thursday (September 28): “If I was Cirie, I would use it as a talking point for my [final two] speech. It has the wow factor that grabs the jury’s attention.”

Some Reddit users agreed with this theory, such as @Dont_Be_Sheep, who emphasized just how important that final speech is by referencing the finale of Big Brother 24. “Taylor [Hale] won because her speech was 10 billion times better than Monte [Taylor], who came off as cocky. Even though he did do better in every single aspect than Taylor, his speech and answers turned everyone off. He didn’t even answer anything. Taylor was humble and explained her game. While not as impressive, she did a much better job. Guess who won? Not the person with all the comp wins and big moves… the one with the speech,” the Reddit user dished.

On the other hand, @CheesecakeOdd2087 had a great deal to say as to why this would be a bad thing for Cirie to share during her final two speech, should she make it that far: “I wouldn’t if I were her. I think it would hurt her chances of winning TBH. ‘Yeah, so this whole time my son Jared was here with me. Sorry to anyone who told him anything in confidence, not knowing he’d run straight to me and fill me in on everything.’ It would probably give the (accurate) impression that she had an unfair advantage over other competitors in the game, which I don’t think would help her in final two.”

With two arguments that are equally as credible, who knows what could happen — Cirie might not even make it to the final two!

Image via CBS

While Jared is not entirely in the game right now, don’t count him out either.

Having been eliminated alongside Cameron Hardin in a thrilling double eviction this past Thursday (September 21), with the infamous zombie twist, he could still make it back into the Big Brother house and outlast his fellow contestants until the very end.

After being eliminated, Jared and Cameron returned to the house (or should we say Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles?) as Big Brother zombies this week. After a high-stakes competition this Thursday, only one of them will return to the game, while the other one will be evicted once and for all.

While it has yet to air on CBS, Cameron won the Resurrection Rumble competition, despite the challenge being left on a cliffhanger. With another challenge on the horizon that determines who will stay and who will go, Cameron now has the power to decide to play himself or choose for Jared to compete. If the participating houseguest wins, then they will reenter the Big Brother house for good, but if the participating houseguest loses, then the other zombie will get their game resurrected — it is sure to be a nail-biter of an episode!

To find out which zombie stays in the Big Brother house, be sure to tune into CBS this Thursday at 9pm ET/PT. From then on, to see if Cirie or Jared makes it to the final two (and to see if their secret stays a secret), be sure to catch new episodes every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday — things are starting to get intense.