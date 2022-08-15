Will the creation of the Iron Throne be included in ‘House of the Dragon?’

With its release date set on August 21, 2022, the much-anticipated prequel of the cult hit series Game of Thrones has attracted lots of curiosity and speculation as to what House of the Dragon might contain, but more importantly, how it would fare compared to its immensely popular sequel.

The series is set to show the history of the Targaryen family down to their downfall with primary characters comprising the members of the family who have been only heard of to date. These include the formidable Aegon Targaryen, Rhaenyra Targaryen, Aerys Targaryen, and Viserys Targaryen, whose conquests and ruling legacy are undoubtedly some of the intriguing incidents to look forward to.

While the show is set to cover events that take place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, their one shared characteristic is fighting for power and struggling to retain the authority as the ruler of Westeros. Saying so, one can expect a lot of deceptions, plotting, and gruesome deaths on screen (don’t forget there will be a lot of dragons this time).

However, the symbol of this authority in both series remains the same which is the Iron Throne, the symbol of conquest and the seat of power. With the Targaryens in power and the presence of dragons, one may wonder if the creation of the Iron Throne that started the everlasting hunger for acquiring power would be incorporated into the show. Let’s shine some light on the possibility of this intriguing scene.

Will the creation of the Iron Throne be shown?

Image via HBO

The creation of the Iron Throne and the power it holds was mentioned numerous times in Game of Thrones. Not to mention, there were innumerable attempts by various houses to get hold of it as well as debates surrounding its effectiveness. This is until the Throne was destroyed to its last blade by Drogon in the show’s ultimate episode.

Since House of the Dragon will focus on years of Targaryen rule before their defeat at the hands of Robert Baratheon and the Lannisters, it would not come as a shock if the construction of the Iron Throne is also included in the series.

The creation of the Iron Throne is connected to Aegon’s conquest of Westeros. The throne was forged at his order from the 1000 swords of Aegon’s surrendered enemies after he conquered and unified the seven independent kingdoms of Westeros. So, there is a possibility that the creation of the throne would be shown with Aegon’s conquest, which is one of the most influential moments in the history of Westeros.

Martin’s Fire and Blood gives a detailed description of the conquests when Aegon — along with his sisters Visenya and Rhaenys and his dragon Balerion — brought the numerous lords and ladies of Westeros under submission, thus marking the beginning of the powerful reign of the Targaryens.

Since the process of conquest and expansion took place in the span of several years, the show will have to cut down the details and focus on the major plot if it decides to touch upon the subject. The creation of the Iron Throne would be a significant and most important point in the story as this solidifies the beginning of Targaryen rule. So, if the series happens to focus on Aegon’s conquest at any point, it must show the throne’s creation that is synonymous with his victory.

The Iron Throne does make an appearance in the show’s trailer and bears a great resemblance to Martin’s description but is different from the one coveted 200 years later. However, there are differences from the book’s depiction of the same. The book mentioned the throne to be almost 10-15 feet and while the trailer provides a glimpse of the staircases leading to the seat, it does not quite match Martin’s descriptions.

Speaking on this issue, Sapochnik said, “Originally, in the books, it’s actually about 10-15 feet high. We were designing [for House of the Dragon] and realizing, ‘If we make it that high, we’ll never shoot anybody up there to have an exchange.’ You’ll need a crane every single time”. Despite the theories and speculations, one thing is certain – the Iron Throne is going to be there and will possibly make an even more formidable presence in the series.

House of the Dragon will be streaming on HBO on August 21, 2022.