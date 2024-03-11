Will there be a ‘First Wives Club’ season 4?

First Wives Club is a title that is synonymous with humor. Based on the book of the same name, the 1996 film starred Bette Midler, Diane Keaton, and Goldie Hawn — and a side role for Maggie Smith.

When reuniting at the funeral of an old friend, three women realize that they all have very similar problems: Their husbands. Despite their respective successes, their partners have all left them for younger women. This inspires a plot to get revenge on those who have wronged them. Now considered a comedy classic, the film has been rebooted for modern audiences in a series comparable to shows like Insecure.

In the television series for BET+, The First Wives Club honors the original by showing the tenacity of female friendship as they deal with life, love, and loss. Jill Scott, Michelle Buteau, and Ryan Michelle Bathe star in season 1 of this updated version. Hazel (Scott) is a famous R&B singer who discovers her husband is cheating on her. Bree (Buteau) is a doctor and mother of two on the precipice of divorce. Ari (Bathe) is a former lawyer who gave it all up to be a political wife. Despite their trials and tribulations, they are always there for each other.

The series has major differences from the source material, but at its heart, the perseverance of female friendship remains the same. The First Wives Club has gone on for 3 seasons with many fans waiting to see if a 4th will materialize.

Does The First Wives Club have a season 4?

With the current streaming culture, many series are in flux. The days of syndication and one season per year have long since passed. The First Wives Club has found success on Netflix, but that has not guaranteed the show will continue. As of this writing, there has been no confirmation that a season 4 will happen. After season 3 was greenlit in 2021, there was little information available.

The most recent season aired in 2022 with a total of 10 episodes. Making matters even more murky was the historic industry strike in 2023. Both the SAG-AFTRA and the WGA had a dual strike due to rising concerns about where Hollywood was going. Writers could no longer attain revenue from residuals, while actors were increasingly concerned that AI would soon be able to replace them. The strike concluded at the end of 2023, and there has been no answer to the fate of The First Wives Club.

However, it has not been officially canceled either. There may still be hope that our favorite hilarious friends will meet up for one last hurrah. The First Wives Club airs on BET Plus and is available to stream on Netflix.