Prison Break, the crime drama we all know and love, still draws in hardcore fans seeking to recapture the sincere feeling of convoluted plots, surprise turns, and high-stakes action that drew them to the series in the first place.

It’s been seven years since we last saw Scofield and the gang in the final season of Prison Break, leaving us with a bittersweet sense of liberation and closure. However, between the last few years of reminiscing, there have been discussions about the possibility of developing a sixth season. On July 29, all five seasons of the beloved drama series returned to Netflix.

Is a revival season finally on the cards for real this time?

Is there a green light for season 6 of Prison Break?

If this scene is tattooed on your brain you'll be happy to know that Prison Break is now on Netflix in the US. pic.twitter.com/y9JC28scxG — Netflix (@netflix) July 29, 2024

Well, it’s complicated. To dive into the possibility of a sixth season, it’s important to look at the current state of the Prison Break franchise. The show’s creator, Paul Scheuring, and the lead actors, Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell, have all commented on the potential for more episodes.

Scheuring, the show creator has explicitly stated he considers season 5 as the show’s ending, while on the other hand, Dominic Purcell, who plays Lincoln Burrows, has been more optimistic about the show’s future. He’s hinted at the possibility of more episodes and has expressed his willingness to return to the role. Purcell’s enthusiasm has kept hope alive for many fans, even in the face of his fellow co-star’s silence on a possible reboot.

Wentworth Miller, who plays the brilliant Michael Scofield, has clearly stated his stance. In 2020, Miller announced that he was done playing straight characters, including Michael Scofield. He stated that he wouldn’t return to the role, even if more seasons were planned. This declaration seemed to put a big roadblock in the way of season 6, as it’s hard to imagine Prison Break without its central character.

However, Elgin James, the co-creator of Mayans M.C. is reportedly in the process of writing a new script for a possible Prison Break spinoff. As expected, this might not involve most characters from the original series, and will possibly be set years after the concluding events of the original drama.

A Prison Break reunion is on the way

Thankfully, fans of the Scofield-Burrows duo don’t have to wait too long to see the pairing on screen again. Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell will return to our screens shortly, as they are slated to star in a new action thriller series, Snatchback. The upcoming series follows a covert team of skilled operatives undertaking high-risk missions to rescue hostages from perilous locations worldwide.

While there has been some excitement surrounding the reintroduction of all five seasons to the popular streaming platform, the show’s recent acquisition by Netflix has nothing to do with any potential development. The reason for the latest inclusion is that Netflix signed an agreement to license a few series from Disney and its other subsidiaries, including Hulu and ABC. The series will have a total release span of 18 months and will be available exclusively in the United States.

The series will join others included in the contract such as This is Us, The Resident, How I Met Your Mother, Lost, The Bernie Mac Show, and Reba.

