Charlie, Pim and Allan in 'Smiling Friends'.
Image via Cartoon Network
Category:
TV

Will there be a season 3 of ‘Smiling Friends?’

We all need more of these lovable strangelings in our life.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 01:51 pm

Smiling Friends is one of Adult Swim’s most underrated offers, but it’s thankfully slowly gaining popularity.

Recommended Videos

The offbeat workplace comedy about best friends Pim and Charlie working for a company that specializes in making people happy was created by Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack in 2017, with Cartoon Network approving the production of a pilot that would be aired as part of the channel’s April Fool’s Day event in 2020. The creators are also responsible for voicing the majority of the show’s characters.

Season 1 only aired two years later, with season 2 following two years after that. Yet, despite extended hiatuses, Smiling Friends has developed a cult following of passionate viewers, drawn in by the eccentric mix of different animation styles, pop culture references, and dark comedy in service of sensitive topics.

Has Smiling Friends been renewed for a third season?

Pim and Charlie in 'Smiling Friends'.
Image via Cartoon Network

Yes! Adult Swim announced its upcoming programming at the 2024 Annecy International Animation Film Festival, and thankfully there was a little love left for Smiling Friends too. The network certainly made smiling friends out of every fan of the show by announcing its renewal.

Not much else was revealed about the future season, but seeing as season 2 has not even finished airing, it will be a while until we get a new batch of episodes. Nevertheless, there’s still plenty of the current season to enjoy, and a brand new episode titled “An Allan Adventure” has just been made available on Max and other Warner Bros. services after screening In Competition at the French film festival.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article When might ‘Smiling Friends’ season 3 release on Adult Swim?
Smiling Friends
Smiling Friends
Smiling Friends
Category: TV
TV
When might ‘Smiling Friends’ season 3 release on Adult Swim?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Is season 4 the last season of ‘The Boys’?
Homelander in The Boys
Homelander in The Boys
Homelander in The Boys
Category: TV
TV
Is season 4 the last season of ‘The Boys’?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Listen up, lovebirds: Here’s how 3 ‘Love Island: USA’ season 5 couples are making their relationships work in the real world
Category: TV
TV
Listen up, lovebirds: Here’s how 3 ‘Love Island: USA’ season 5 couples are making their relationships work in the real world
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Unlucky in love: You’ll never guess which islander is being dumped from the ‘Love Island: USA’ villa tonight
Category: TV
TV
Unlucky in love: You’ll never guess which islander is being dumped from the ‘Love Island: USA’ villa tonight
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Regular Show’ returning with a sequel series?
Mordecai and Rigby in Regular Show
Mordecai and Rigby in Regular Show
Mordecai and Rigby in Regular Show
Category: TV
TV
Is ‘Regular Show’ returning with a sequel series?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras Jun 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When might ‘Smiling Friends’ season 3 release on Adult Swim?
Smiling Friends
Category: TV
TV
When might ‘Smiling Friends’ season 3 release on Adult Swim?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Is season 4 the last season of ‘The Boys’?
Homelander in The Boys
Category: TV
TV
Is season 4 the last season of ‘The Boys’?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Listen up, lovebirds: Here’s how 3 ‘Love Island: USA’ season 5 couples are making their relationships work in the real world
Category: TV
TV
Listen up, lovebirds: Here’s how 3 ‘Love Island: USA’ season 5 couples are making their relationships work in the real world
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Unlucky in love: You’ll never guess which islander is being dumped from the ‘Love Island: USA’ villa tonight
Category: TV
TV
Unlucky in love: You’ll never guess which islander is being dumped from the ‘Love Island: USA’ villa tonight
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Regular Show’ returning with a sequel series?
Mordecai and Rigby in Regular Show
Category: TV
TV
Is ‘Regular Show’ returning with a sequel series?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras Jun 13, 2024
Author
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She has been a freelance writer and content creator for five years, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.