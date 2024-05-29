Now that we’ve reached the season finale of Hacks, there’s only one question on everyone’s minds: is a season 4 on the way? Surely this can’t be the end of the razor-sharp dark comedy? The third season of Hacks successfully dove deeper into the evolving relationship between Deborah and Ava, as well as their personal lives. But there’s still so much we want to see.

Season 3’s recap

Hacks follows the tumultuous but evolving relationship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and young, struggling writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder). As they work together to rejuvenate Deborah’s career, their generational and personal clashes lead to comedic and heartfelt moments and season 3 explored more of their dynamic relationship.

The season picked up after the emotional climax of season 2, where Deborah decided to reinvent her career after firing Ava. However, like magnets, the two were drawn together once again and reunited. We saw Deborah enjoy her new wave of fame, and subsequently fall into writer’s block. Ava, on the other hand, got her heart broken as she watched her relationship with her actress girlfriend Ruby go down the drain. In the most recent episode, a compilation of Deborah’s most problematic jokes from her past becomes viral, and we see the comedienne face modern-day cancel culture.

Will there be a season 4 of Hacks?

As of now, Max has not officially confirmed a fourth season of Hacks. However, given the show’s critical success and strong fanbase, there is optimism about its renewal. The series has consistently received high praise for its writing, performances, and production quality, making a compelling case for its continuation. The creators and cast members have also expressed interest in exploring more stories within the Hacks universe.

Jean Smart in particular has hinted at her enthusiasm for further developing Deborah’s character and her journey. Thankfully, Hacks has a consistent tradition of announcing a new season a few weeks after the season finale, so there’s hope on that front. Altogether, fans may have to wait a little bit more for any updates on the show’s fate. Nonetheless, with Hacks’ popularity, and the creative team’s dedication, the possibility of a season 4 looks promising.

The heart of Hacks lies in its stellar cast. Jean Smart’s portrayal of Deborah Vance has earned her widespread acclaim and several awards, including an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Hannah Einbinder also shines as Ava Daniels, capturing the complexities of a young writer trying to find her voice in a cutthroat industry. The supporting cast includes standout performances from Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus, Kaitlin Olson as DJ, Megan Stalter as Kayla Schaefer, and Mark Indelicato as Damien.

