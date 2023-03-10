Will there be a season 5 of ‘You?’

Four seasons in, Netflix’s You is still going strong.

The psychological thriller recently returned for the second half of its fourth season, and instantly dazzled fans with yet more intrigue, obsession, and murder. The Penn Badgley-led series hasn’t lost much momentum over its four seasons on the air, thanks in large part to its careful use of an absolutely stacked cast. Badgley shines in his role as pseudo-romantic stalker Joe Goldberg, and each season is joined by stellar cast mates including Wednesday‘s Jenna Ortega, Ghosts‘ Charlotte Ritchie, Outlander‘s Ed Speleers, and The Haunting of Hill House‘s Victoria Pedretti.

The series continues to deliver a fresh dose of tension with each fresh season, enticing fans with a mix of Joe’s oddly endearing compulsions and constant intrigue, as the plot continues to wrap itself into ever more complicated knots. Season four received some mild criticisms for leaning into the “beating a dead horse” territory, as some viewers start to tire of the show’s premise. Its hard to make a show about a serial stalker — and murderer — last more than a few seasons, and people are starting to feel like the plot is a bit streched. Despite this fact, an eager fanbase continues to eat up each fresh season of You, and they’d like to see the show return for a fifth season.

Could You get a season five?

Netflix has yet to renew You for a fifth season, but fans of the popular series are holding out hope. The highly-specific premise of the show can only hold out for so long, and maintain believability, but with some proper creative handling, the series could certainly make its way back for at least one more season.

Based on the show’s history, we may be able to estimate when fans will know if You is set to return. The show’s move from Lifetime to Netflix muddies the first two season’s timelines a bit, but we get a clearer image with seasons three and four. Season two of the series dropped on Netflix in December of 2019, and by January of 2020 the show had cinched its renewal for season three. Season four made the move even faster, securing a renewal for another entry before season three even arrived on Netflix.

Should the show follow in the format of its third season, instead of the fourth, it could take up to a month before fans know for sure if Joe will return. The final portion of season four arrived on Netflix on March 9, which could leave fans waiting for news of season five until early April. Should the show get the green light, fans will likely see season five arriving on their screens between mid-2024 and early 2025.