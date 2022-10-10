Will there be a season two of House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon has seen a lot of success in roping fans back into the brutality of George R R Martin’s universe, which as of a few months ago may have been a bit of a tough ask considering the bitter taste that was left in everyone’s mouth following that supremely mediocre conclusion to Game of Thrones.

With only two episodes to go in the season, it’d certainly be a shame to have to say farewell to this section of the Targaryen family tree so soon after we got to know them, even more so after the twists and turns of episode eight.

Well, there’s good news – it turns out that House of the Dragons was indeed renewed for a second season, well before the events of The Lord of the Tide sealed the deal for us. In fact, a second season of the hit series was ordered shortly after the season premiere.

Over the course of the first seven episodes of House of the Dragon we’ve been introduced to a whole new cast of characters to invest in, even portrayed by numerous actors and actresses as a result of time jumps. Through all this build-up and time spent with new faces, it all led up to a huge episode eight which many are considering to be a true return to form for the Thrones universe.

There’s been plenty of rumors and speculation surrounding where the series will go next and who is getting cast in it, including rumblings about Elizabeth Olsen and Henry Cavill joining the fold, however Olsen has since shut those rumors down directly, if The Scarlet Witch herself is to be believed.

Either way, rest assured – there’s plenty more Targaryen action to come.