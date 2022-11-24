Netflix’s newest big hit, the Tim Burton-produced Wednesday, already has fans desperately waiting for a second season, despite only arriving on the streaming platform on Nov. 23, 2022. But will the show get a second season? Here is everything we know about it so far.

What is Wednesday about?

Based on the legendary Adams Family franchise, Wednesday follows the daughter of the creepy and kooky family. Wednesday is sent to Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts. However, she soon learns that school is hard, no matter where you go. And this gets even worse when a killing spree starts on and around Nevermore Academy, forcing Wednesday to get to the bottom of it before she becomes the killer’s next target. But her investigation will lead her to some unexpected places.

In its official synopsis, Netflix describes the show by saying:

“The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

Will Wednesday get a second season?

Currently, Netflix hasn’t confirmed a second season of the popular drama. However, they have not announced the show’s cancellation either, so a second season is currently up in the air. However, the show’s cast and crew are open to making more. During an interview with NME, Jenna Ortega, who plays the lead and titular character, said:

“I have no idea if we’ll come back. “It could continue but it could also end. I think that’s what’s kind of nice about the show – we have the option.”

And this sentiment seems to be shared by Alfred Gough, one of the show’s co-creators. During an interview with Empire magazine, he was directly asked if the show would get a second season. Gough told the publication that:

Miles and I are talking amongst ourselves about it. There’s definitely more that you can explore in the world of the Addamses.

And this makes sense, considering The Addams Family began back in 1938 and has reinvented itself several times since then, showing it is a concept with plenty of material to work with. And Wednesday offers several fascinating options for future content, Including stories focused on Wednesday herself and stuff focused on Nevermore Academy and its other students.