Will there be ‘Maxton Hall’ season 2?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Maxton Hall.

Recommended Videos

Fans of teen romance and enemies-to-lovers stories, you’d better already be all over Maxton Hall as the German-language Prime Video series is made for you. As based on the book Save Me by author Mona Kasten, the show is tailor-made for lovers of other hit streaming productions like Elite and Bridgerton.

Maxton Hall — or, to give it its full title, Maxton Hall – The World Between Us — follows Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matten), a scholarship student who, once she discovers a secret she really shouldn’t have, is drawn into the orbit of playboy rich kid James Beaufort (Damian Hardung). Although the pair come from widely different backgrounds and profess to hate each other’s guts, they may find that they have a deeper connection than they realize.

Following its release on May 9, Maxton Hall immediately earned itself a legion of swooning fans desperate for more from James and Ruby. But will they get it? Here’s what we know about Maxton Hall season 2 so far.

Is Maxton Hall getting a second season?

At the time of writing, Maxton Hall has yet to be renewed for season 2, but the good news is that’s only because there’s been no official announcement about its future either way. It’s a fact that there’s plenty more story to tell, though. Kasten’s book series, for instance, continued with a second novel titled Save You, which explored Ruby and James’ relationship enduring further challenges.

We’ve certainly already seen that in the final episode of season 1. After finally expressing their feelings and locking lips, Ruby and James were left pulled apart once more, with the duo’s fortunes switching. While Ruby is on course to attend Oxford, James has just found out his mother has died. Can the couple overcome personal tragedy and the perils of a long-distance love story?

With any luck, we’ll find out, although Prime Video is remaining mum on the topic of a second season at present. When asked about the potential for more episodes on Instagram, the streamer’s official German account replied: “Unfortunately, we do not have any further information at the moment.”

That’s not wildly encouraging, but it’s not a death sentence either. Viewing figures have yet to be revealed, but reviews have been slightly mixed, so it’s possible Prime is on the fence about a renewal. To try and convince Amazon to order another season, go binge Maxton Hall now.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more