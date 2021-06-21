Will There Be A Second Season Of WandaVision?

WandaVision was Marvel’s debut series on Disney’s premium streaming service, Disney Plus. The show gained popularity fast with its creative sitcom episode styles and unexplored Marvel narrative.

Throughout the nine-episode season, fans were treated to a story centered around Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlett Witch, after the events of End Game as she copes with the death of her partner, and fellow Avenger, Vision.

In dealing with this tragedy, Wanda takes over a small town with her powers, transforming it to resemble the Americana she remembers from sitcoms in her childhood. In the remade town, she lives an idyllic life with her family, with the town’s original residents forced unwillingly as the supporting cast.

Without spoiling the ending, when the season concludes the premise of the show is torn down and Wanda is set to pursue other objectives. This has left fans wanting more and wondering when we can expect the next season of WandaVision.

When will WandaVision season two be released?

As of right now, Marvel has not shared any plans to release a second season of the show. While its first season’s ending might have hinted at things to come, the overall story of WandaVision was wrapped up nicely and so we might not get a new season at all.

This doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of Wanda Maximoff though, as she has been confirmed to feature in the upcoming sequel Dr Strage in The Multiverse of Madness. Her appearance in this film would pick up nicely with the ending of the series, so if you’ve yet to check it out make sure you do before catching Dr Strage’s sequel in cinemas early in 2022.

When speaking to Deadline, Marvel film’s president Kevin Feige left the door open a potential second season, but it still doesn’t seem likely. “I’ve been at Marvel too long to say a definite ‘no’ to anything as far as a second season of WandaVision,” Feige said.

This opinion was echoed by WandaVision show director Matt Shakman who expressed the same opinion when speaking to Collider earlier this year. “We have no plans for WandaVision season 2 at all,” Shakman said. “That could change, of course. It all depends on what’s the story. We were very focused on telling this story over nine episodes and hopefully coming to a conclusion that feels satisfying and also surprising.”

While right now the chances seem slim, for those eagerly awaiting more WandaVision you will have to watch how the events of Dr Strange in The Multiverse of Madness play out, and what becomes Wanda’s fate inside the MCU before totally ruling out any future seasons.