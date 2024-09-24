Will there be ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ season 2?

Whether or not you knew about #MomTok before The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the Hulu reality series that has raised a lot of eyebrows, you likely raced to your couch to watch this deep dive into Taylor Frankie Paul’s memorable story. Now that everyone has binged season 1, is there news of a second season?

Recommended Videos

While some reality shows sound like carbon copies of one another (is another dating competition really necessary?), learning more about how a group of women are rebelling against Mormonism is definitely a great logline. It feels like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives could keep going, but is the show over?

Is there going to be a season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?

Screengrab via YouTube/Hulu

Although as of today, Hulu hasn’t renewed The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives for season 2. But I think it’s only a matter of time. And the cast members might be ready to share more, too. According to Today.com, Paul said of herself and Mayci Neeley, “We would obviously love it and I think both of us would be on board.”

Considering how popular The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is, I would be totally surprised if there wasn’t a second season. I attended a wedding recently, and a friend’s partner was talking about going down a TikTok rabbit hole about “soft swinging” after seeing a bit of the Hulu series. Even people who don’t watch much of this genre are amazed by this true story.

The Wrap reported that more people watched the season 1 premiere than any other unscripted Hulu show in 2024. There’s no doubt that even more people would tune into another season, especially if the original cast came back. Fans might not be so sure about seeing Whitney Leavitt again, though. Mayci told Variety of her co-star, “She’s not really close with anyone. We’re cordial” and added, “I don’t think anyone would want her back in MomTok.”

Photo via Hulu

The relationships between the women are what keep viewers coming back. But while they have one main thing in common (not wanting to live a strict Mormon life), that of course doesn’t mean that they get along all the time… or at all.

Since the cast members live such compelling lives, there’s definitely more than enough content to fill up The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2. For one thing, Mikayla Matthews would like to talk more about her illness in a potential second season. A second season could further address the ups and downs of Taylor Paul’s relationship with her BF, Dakota.

It would also be interesting to talk about where all the stars are now after the Hulu show has gotten so popular, and how their newfound fame has affected their marriages and the other parts of their lives. Every Real Housewives city has had to break the fourth wall and talk about how famous the stars have become. A big storyline in season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County focuses on a claim that Heather DuBrow hired a paparazzi to take photos of her and her husband Terry at Disneyland. It wouldn’t make sense for a second season of Mormon Wives not to admit how much the stars’ lives have been altered by their reality TV fame. And maybe, if there are more episodes, Jen Affleck will meet her famous cousin, Ben. I want to see it all!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy