Image Credit: Disney
Mikayla Matthews in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
Photo via Hulu
‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’: What is Mikayla Matthews’ illness?

It's no secret that health issues can complicate Mormon wives’ lives!
There are some TV shows that you need to sit down and watch in one or two sittings and cancel all social plans. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is exactly that type of content. While we’re all fascinated by soft swinging and wondering just how “real” the show is, we’re also focused on another aspect of the series: Mikayla Matthews‘s health problems.

While the show shares the dark and chaotic story of #MomTok and dives into Mormonism, each episode paints a picture of the women involved. If you want to know more about Mikayla’s illness, let’s talk about her journey!

What illness does The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Mikayla Matthews suffer from?

Mikayla told Us Weekly that she hasn’t been diagnosed with any specific disease and she’s working on discovering what is going on. She said she was “Still doing more testing” and “I just got a biopsy done yesterday. I’m going to go to a cancer institute and get tested for different blood cancers.” Although fans know she has eczema, she seems to be suffering from a more serious condition.

The Secret Wives of Mormon Wives star explained on TikTok that after getting breast implants, she realized her skin was getting super red, and she thought it would be better to have the implants removed. Several fans noticed this could be the culprit, and discussed it on the UtahInfluencerDrama SubReddit. Breast Implant Illness can be terrible. According to The Cleveland Clinic, people might get rashes, have a hard time focusing, or experience fatigue or brain fog.

However, even though this seems to be what Mikayla was suffering from, the fact that she is still looking for a diagnosis suggests that there is something else happening. While viewers knew she had problems with her skin, she shared in an interview with Newsweek that she filmed a lot of scenes about her health that didn’t end up on the series. She explained she “was just in so much pain every day,” which made shooting the show tough. She said she began working on her health at the time of shooting, and “that’s when I took out my breast implants, and they filmed that but it wasn’t shown. I filmed all of my storyline for season one” but unfortunately viewers won’t get to watch it.

Although we know that not everything can be included in a reality series, I would have loved to learn more about Mikayla’s health. While it might not have anything to do with #MomTok, and a lot of screentime had to be given to the main drama featuring Frankie Taylor Paul, viewers would have definitely appreciated seeing this part of Mikayla’s life. I’m all for drama, and there’s no denying the juicy premise of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (and the catchy title!). But the best part of reality TV is getting to know the cast members. As Mikayla said in her Instagram post, maybe there will be a second season, and she can talk more about her health then. In the meantime, I hope she finds out what she is suffering from soon!

