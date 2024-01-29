Will there be ‘Your Honor’ season 3?

One of Showtime‘s best-performing legal dramas has been out of our sights since March 2023. Bryan Cranston‘s post-Breaking Bad hit series Your Honor gave fans a memorable two seasons of thrilling drama and left them craving for more. But is a third season anywhere in sight?

Your Honor first premiered on Showtime in Dec. 2020, initially planned and marketed as a miniseries. The show follows Bryan Cranston as Michael Desiato, a prominent and respected New Orleans judge who manipulated the law after his son accidentally killed the son of a mob kingpin. Desiato starts a perilous game of hiding, lying, and maintaining secrets to protect his son, leading to tragic and fatal consequences.

The two-season show was originally adapted from the Israeli TV series Kvodo, and was well-crafted in terms of the plot, characters, and setting. While fans want more of the legal crime drama, it’s important to understand whether a third season would even make sense now, with whatever has happened thus far in the series.

Your Honor seasons 1 and 2 recap

The first season, consisting of 10 episodes, concluded in Feb. 2021 with the death of Desiato’s son Adam. However, Showtime brought the show back with a second season since it brought the platform “higher ratings than any other series they’ve ever had.” The second season then made a grand premiere on Jan. 15, 2023, and captivated the audience again till its conclusion with the 10th episode on March 19, 2023.

In the second season, Desiato turns into an undercover agent spying on the mob while searching for the person responsible for his wife’s passing. The drama unfolds leading our hero down a hazardous rabbit hole. At Eugene’s murder trial, Desiato comes clean about everything, including his cover-up of Adam killing Rocco Baxter. With his crimes publicly exposed, Michael is sent back to prison to serve out his sentence, but our hero is satisfied with fate.

With Michael Desiato’s narrative all wrapped up, can the story of Your Honor be continued for season 3?

Is Your Honor canceled?

On Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast in July 2022, Bryan Cranston was reported saying that the second season would be Your Honor‘s final season. (via TVLine) This was followed by a panel discussion hosted by Deadline in April 2023, where Cranston said that Showtime was “interested” in a third season, and that his remarks from the Armchair Expert podcast had been misinterpreted.

However, Cranston confirmed that he might only be involved as a producer in any future seasons, as his character arc has taken a full circle already, content with his fate at the prison. Having said that, Your Honor was always planned as a miniseries, and it went overboard its designated run with the second season. So, Your Honor will not be returning with another season, having completed its course.

The show was visualized with a definite end in sight, and concluded the plot in line with the creator’s plans. So, season 2 was the finale of Your Honor, and any attempts at season 3 would more or less blow the story out of proportion. However, a spin-off may be possible, turning the narrative into a prison drama, and following Judge Michael Desiato’s life in prison.