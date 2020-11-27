The Witcher Season 2 Has Reportedly Cast Queen Meve Of Rivia

Among new monster hunters and important political figures, it seems that the second season of Netflix’s The Witcher is also looking to depict Queen Meve of Lyria and Rivia.

While Geralt’s first outing did a good job of setting up the world of the Continent and its many inhabitants, there are still a lot of characters and important players that have yet to make their debut. Take Queen Meve, for instance, the fearless ruler of Lyria and Rivia who, at every step of the second Northern War, managed to keep the Nilfgaardian armies at bay.

The character is an important figure later on in the story of the White Wolf, but it appears that the show’s producers want to introduce her a little earlier. In fact, according to a new report by Redanian Intelligence, a reliable outlet dedicated to covering news and rumors of the Witcher world, the streaming juggernaut has cast Rebecca Hanssen to portray the warrior queen in season 2. What’s more, there’ll be quite a bit of her in the upcoming run, as she’ll appear in at least four episodes, those directed by Sarah O’Gorman and Ed Bazalgette.

As fans will tell you, the monster hunter has no family or allegiance when Vesemir takes him to Kaer Morhen to train as a Witcher, so his only title and knighthood, as Geralt of Rivia, is courtesy of Queen Meve’s acknowledgment in the aftermath of the Battle for the Bridge on the Yaruga, which we hope the show will eventually depict in later seasons.

What Hanssen’s casting this early into the story of The Witcher saga means, though, is anyone’s guess, so it’ll be interesting to see how showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich wishes to depict the character.