The Witcher Showrunner Explains Why Season 2 Is Delayed

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has overseen a successful first run of 8 episodes for The Witcher (even if the critical reaction has been a bit sniffy). Talk then has moved swiftly to its future, and season 2 has already been greenlit by Netflix, so we can be rest assured that more Cavillous (portmanteau of Henry Cavill and marvellous) fantasy drama is headed our way.

But though production is set to begin soon, the show’s next outing won’t air until 2021 at the earliest. And that’s despite reports that initially said it was pegged for this year. But now, Hissrich has taken the time to explain why there’s been a delay in a new interview with IGN, with the showrunner saying the following about the wait:

“The truth is, [The Witcher] is an enormous show and it takes a long time and we realized that in Season 1 we were smashing down a lot of the post-production process, And we want to make sure that everyone on our team gets the time to do their job and do it to the best of their ability. So we’re making sure we have a lot of built-in cushion time for Season 2 so we don’t cram anything in at the last minute.”

Geralt Gears Up For Battle In New Photos For The Witcher 1 of 42

Click to skip

















































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Perhaps more than any other TV genre, fantasy drama has brought film-scale production to the small screen, which shows both in the quality of the product and the increased time scales they operate on. Hissrich also alluded to the pressure to get the first season out on schedule, something they won’t expect to suffer from this time around.

Good news for me, then, as I’m notoriously bad (notorious to myself) at catching up on TV. This gives me a whole year to find the time to get into The Witcher. Thanks Lauren!

You see, producers really do have their audience’s interests at heart. This clearly has everything to do with my viewing habits and nothing to do with any of the production malarkey previously discussed in this article. How’s that for a twist ending? I too can see dead people. How’s that for a crowbarred reference? Sorry, I’ll stop now.

If you haven’t already done so, be sure to catch season 1 of The Witcher as it’s currently streaming on Netflix.