Witney Carson’s weight loss on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ explored

Witney Carson‘s a force on the dance floor! The long-time Dancing With the Stars veteran has been busting out some pretty incredible moves for over a decade now.

Along with pregnancy and motherhood, came some body transformations for the dancer, but Witney’s back on screen looking as fit as ever. Which has poised the question of her weight loss and fitness journey. Well, for Carson, it all boils down to discipline, and doing what she loves: dancing!

Pregnancy and postpartum journey

Carson freely discusses her weight changes during and after pregnancy. She and her beau, Carson McAllister are now two-time parents: they welcomed their first son, Kevin, in 2021, and second son, Jet, in 2023.

The challenges of maintaining fitness as a new mother are a tale as old as time, and Carson has had to tell it twice in just two years. As such, Carson was absent from both seasons of DWTS that aired in the years she had her sons. When her time off with her bundles of joy was over, she returned to her other passion, dancing. Sadly this first came with a lot of pressure to immediately start doing the same jaw-dropping moves as before. That is, until she found overwhelming public support from every side telling her to just take it easy. She disclosed this in a Women’s Health interview.

[Those women] taught me to give yourself grace for all the changes that might be happening, so with my second one, I went back to remembering the core of what I just did, which is grow a human and give birth to a human…I was just really focusing not on how I looked, but on how I felt.

Overall, the heartwarming experience from 2021 not only helped her stay calm through her second pregnancy, it also helped her develop a realistic approach to smashing her postpartum body goals.

Witney’s fitness and nutrition strategy

If you want Witney’s secret, it is quite simple: get moving! Her actual exercises only last a minimum of 30 minutes, twice a day. She chooses to perform all the activities she typically loves to do, as many times as possible: pilates, hot yoga, runs, or maybe even just long walks.

The dietary approach Carson took to achieve her figure goals were not as intense as the time she went keto in 2018. Instead, she focused on staying hydrated with a minimum amount of 4 liters per day and completely cut out sugars for 30 straight days. While doing that, she made sure her meals were more protein-packed than ever before, but regular enough (two-hour intervals) that she never had to hurriedly wolf down something outside of her dietary needs.

It’s a lot about preparation and just making sure you have the right things with you, so that you’re not starving and then eating something that makes you feel horrible.

It also probably helped that the entire Carson family eats like Mama Bear does, as Witney told Women’s Health how separate meal preps weren’t really a thing in her household.

If you’re wondering what impact this fitness routine has had on Witney’s dance performances on DWTS, then you must have missed out on a lot. This mother of two is back with a bang, and the internet has been agog with her viral leg lift moment with Danny Amendola. Witney Carson’s weight journey has been a long time coming, and might even undergo a few more changes as the star pro progresses in her career. But with a mindset like hers, she seems more than ready to take life by the horns and have a very good time while she’s at it.

