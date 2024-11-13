‘DWTS’ frontrunner Danny Amendola visits his college town, spilling the tea as to what REALLY went down at Texas Tech University

It looks like Danny Amendola has been quite the busy guy beyond his Dancing With the Stars success, recently taking a trip back to Lubbock, Texas to be inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame at Texas Tech University. How impressive is that?

For those who are unfamiliar, Danny stayed in his home state of Texas for college, joining the Red Raiders football team back in 2004. Despite being an undersized receiver — coming in at a less-than-ideal height of 5’11” — he managed to finish college with 204 receptions for 2,246 yards and 15 touchdowns, as well as earn some level of all-Big 12 recognition three times during his college career.

Graduating from Texas Tech University in 2007, Amendola began a 13-year career in the NFL, with his success landing him on Dancing With the Stars season 33. Given his notoriety as of late, he was asked to join the Hall of Fame at his alma mater, finally getting inducted on Friday (Nov. 8) alongside basketball player Cory Carr (1994-98), volleyball player Amanda Dowdy (2008-11), soccer player Taylor Lytle (2008-11) and track and field athletes Ifeatu Okafor (2010-13) and Omo Osaghae (2007-11).

“Even when I was here, I never [dreamed ahead]. It was always one day at a time, one week at a time,” Amendola said during the induction ceremony. “In the NFL, it’s a pretty cutthroat business. You never know when it could be your last day to play the game, so I approached every day as if it was my last. I never really came up for air until the end of my career.”

Shortly after the ceremony, Amendola returned to Los Angeles, California to prepare for the monumental 500th episode of Dancing With the Stars, which aired yesterday (Nov. 12) via ABC and Disney Plus. Earning a score of 27 out of 30 for their Quickstep to “Hey Pachuco” by Royal Crown Revue — inspired by Hélio Castroneves and Julianne Hough’s routine from season 5 — Danny and his professional dance partner, Witney Carson, managed to secure a spot in the semi-final, which fans are already anxiously awaiting to watch next week.

Buzzing from the fact that they are advancing in the competition, Danny and Witney spoke to Good Morning America shortly after the show to reflect on the 500th episode of Dancing With the Stars. In the same interview, the pair went on a bit of a tangent, discussing Danny’s recent trip to Texas Tech University:

While Danny’s fanbase used to be primarily football players, cheerleaders and dancers are starting to get in on all the action, with the former New England Patriots player reflecting on a certain scenario that occurred over the weekend.

“The cheerleaders and the dance team came up, both squads, and they were so amped up. They love [Witney], and they all wanted to try our Operation Archer move,” which has been going viral via TikTok since “Dedication Night.”

He continued, “They were showing us that they could do it, and they’ve tried it, and they’ve done it online, so just to get the support from them, and then, you know, everybody across America really, it’s been amazing.”

Believe it or not, some of these student-athletes did not even know that Danny had attended Texas Tech University. How hilarious is that?

“It was funny, because I went back to my college town last weekend, and a lot of Dancing With the Stars came up and said hello, and they were confused and why I was there… I had to tell them, you know, ‘I did go to school here. I did play football here.'”

Regardless of whether or not they know his backstory, it is safe to say that Danny and Witney have developed quite a large group of supporters during their Dancing With the Stars journey, but will it be enough to earn them the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy? To see for yourself, tune into brand-new episodes Tuesdays via ABC or Disney Plus.

