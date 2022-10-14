This article contains spoilers for the season finale of The Rings of Power

Many viewers have accused The Rings of Power of being slow-paced and dull, with too much time spent with characters whose stories don’t appear to be going anywhere interesting. Well, the season finale is now out and it’s safe to say that at least one character has a fascinating arc ahead of him.

This is Charlie Vickers’ Halbrand, who we first met floating in the middle of the ocean early in the season. Galadriel saved him from almost certain death and establishrf him as the new King of the Southlands, though it’s safe to say she’s going to end up regretting not leaving him to drown. That’s because… *drumroll* Halbrand is Sauron.

Fans are understandably blown away, though dedicated Halbrand fans are already resigning themselves to becoming Sauron stans:

if halbrand ends up being sauron, i wanna make one thing clear: i support halbrand’s rights, but most importantly i support halbrand’s WRONGS. i’ll become a full time sauron stan — charlie vickers LOCKDOWN | TROP SPOILERS!!!! (@halbrandthinker) October 12, 2022

Too hot to be evil?

not to wade into the “Halbrand isn’t hot” discourse but just FYI I was chatting to my pal yesterday (hasn’t read any of the books) and she is devastated at the prospect of him maybe being Sauron. Why? “He’s too hot to be evil!!” which is, of course, the most Sauron thing ever — SR Westvik (@srwestvik) October 12, 2022

Yup, you’re in the Sauron fandom now:

god damn it, is this show making me lowkey stan sauron?????? — Therese Lacson (@bamfpire) October 14, 2022

Others say the show’s Sauron needs to be sexier:

halbrand is not hot enough to be sauron — mr hyde's defense attorney (@0BIWANKENOBl) October 14, 2022

We may have a problem going forward…

Why is Sauron so hot?! Why would I have been tempted to be his dark queen if he asked me?! #RingsofPower — Luna🌙 (@lunaagold) October 14, 2022

The power of thirst corrupts the hearts of fans:

Amazon deserves all the praise for figuring out that the best way to follow up the Peter Jackson era was to use the power of THIRST.



How do you beat the LOTR Trilogy? You make Galadriel and Sauron both hot and dangle them in front of each other for 8 episodes. pic.twitter.com/exvYqV87Jp — House of the Panther⚜️💍⚜️ (@Tchalla_Fett) October 14, 2022

Tolkien would probably have done this too. Maybe.

Honestly so hot of the rings of power writers for making Galadriel want to fuck Sauron pic.twitter.com/bfgGSzXT2Y — :･ﾟ✧ reeva 🪩🐉• haladriel era (@marvelouswiftz) October 14, 2022

With Halbrand/Sauron definitely set to be a major player going forward, expect his and Galadriel’s relationship to deepen (what with her vowing to eradicate him from the face of Middle-earth and all). Either way, after a somewhat underwhelming first season it’s great that The Rings of Power has gone out on a high.

Now we just have to wait two years to find out what happens next.