‘Wonderful World’ Kdrama: Where to watch, confirmed

As Wonderful World approaches its season finale, fans get ready to unravel the show’s final mysteries — at least outside the U.S., because the American audience still needs to wait a little longer to watch the hit K-drama.

Wonderful World revolves around the tragic life of Eun Soo-hyun (Kim Nam-joo), a psychology professor and writer who sees her life shattered after her son dies in a hit-and-run. Since the legal system cannot avenge her son’s death, Soo-hyun takes the matter into her own hands, tracking down and killing the man who was behind the wheel. Convicted for murder, she begins a turbulent emotional journey, connecting with other people she meets in prison. In the meanwhile, Soo-hyun starts to wonder if the death of her son was an accident or part of a larger conspiracy involving some influential people.

Without spoiling the show’s many surprises, Wonderful World has steadily increased its audience rating with each new episode, as more spectators get hooked to the K-drama’s complex web of secrets and shocking surprises. The good news is that Wonderful World will soon be available in the U.S., and instead of getting episodes dropped weekly, American viewers will be able to binge the whole season at once.

When and where to watch ‘Wonderful World?’

Wonderful World is being developed through a partnership between Disney Plus and MBC, a popular South Korean TV channel. Thanks to their distribution deal, Disney Plus airs new episodes of the show to international markets at the same time they air at MBC, which explains the show’s worldwide success. However, the deal doesn’t include the U.S., where the K-drama will only be available by the end of April 2024.

New episodes of Wonderful World air weekly, on Fridays and Saturdays on MBC. The series has 14 episodes, with the last two to be released on April 12 and April 13. In the U.S., all fourteen episodes will drop at once on Hulu, the streaming channel that Disney uses to distribute most of its international content on American soil.

Disney’s international markets can enjoy Wonderful World before U.S. viewers because, in most countries, the House of Mouse has a single streaming service, i.e., Disney Plus. As such, there’s no need to split their catalog and organize different release strategies. In the U.S., however, Disney manages both Disney Plus and Hulu, with varying distribution rules defining the type of programming available for each brand.

Still, while waiting longer to watch a popular K-drama might be inconvenient, U.S. viewers won’t have to suffer the long wait times between each episode as they can binge the whole season of Wonderful World when it comes to Hulu on April 24.