Would Rachel Recchia ever do a solo season of ‘The Bachelorette?’ An Instagram Q&A spills the tea

While fans of The Bachelor franchise have seen Rachel Recchia complete the trifecta — The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise — there is still a lot to know about the Bachelor Nation beauty, with Recchia taking to Instagram over the weekend to answer questions from her 631k followers.

Naturally, a great deal of these questions had to do with her journey on Bachelor In Paradise season 9, which came to a close on November 30. While things seemed to be smooth sailing between Rachel and Jordan Vandergriff — her ex-boyfriend who she went on a one-on-one date with just a few days prior to the rose ceremony — telling Jordan that there was no one else she would rather give her rose to, things quickly took a turn as soon as Mercedes Northup became a single woman. Jordan decided to shoot his shot with Mercedes, causing the Iowa native to give him her rose as soon as the rose ceremony rolled around, much to the surprise of Rachel Recchia herself.

Because of this, Rachel ran out of the rose ceremony and into the arms of host Jesse Palmer, admitting that she wanted to leave the show once and for all. “I think I might need to go. When I came down those steps, I told myself if there was a point where I knew I needed to go, I would go… It’s going to be so hard but I think I know that this is that moment,” she tearfully shared.

Nonetheless, Rachel is pleased with her Bachelor In Paradise experience, sharing her true thoughts with the camera as she departed from Mexico. “Even if I’m not leaving with anyone, for me Paradise has been just being able to stand on my own two feet for the first time… It’s just been the most amazing experience and I’m just happy, but it’s sad because it’s ending,” she gushed.

Because she left Bachelor In Paradise with so much unfinished business, dozens and dozens of questions were about her time on the beloved competition series. On the contrary, aside from Bachelor In Paradise questions, one follower asked Rachel she would ever do a solo season of The Bachelorette — in comparison to the collaborative season she did alongside Gabby Windey — and naturally, she sang like a bird.

Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Photo via Gizelle Hernandez/ABC

Rachel Recchia had a less-than-ideal journey as the lead of The Bachelorette. While both Rachel and Gabby found love with Tino Franco and Erich Schwer (respectively), these relationships unfortunately fizzled out shortly after filming wrapped, leaving both women single.

Aside from having an extremely public breakup with Tino Franco, Rachel also suffered several hits to her self-confidence during her time on The Bachelorette, constantly being compared to Gabby by the men, with some even leaving her to pursue Gabby instead — yikes!

Because her stint as the the lead of The Bachelorette was an out-of-the-ordinary situation, Rachel admitted that a solo season of The Bachelorette would be up her alley, but she would still want her best friend by her side.

During the Q&A session, Rachel wrote, “I’d only do it if Gabby and [her girlfriend] Rob get to co-host and slap me every time I make a bad decision.”

Will this a solo season of The Bachelorette with Rachel Recchia as the lead actually come to fruition? It is safe to say we will be keeping up with the Chicago native on Instagram until further notice…