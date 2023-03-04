‘Yellowstone’ confirms the relationship status of this power couple

One of the most thrilling pieces of the Yellowstone universe is the discovery of relationships between fan favorite characters, and even seeing bonds form between those we love and those we loathe; the way Taylor Sheridan writes romance is next level, and you find yourself rooting for couples you might never have anticipated.

One of those relationships was formed when Jimmy Hurdstrom was sent to the 6666 Ranch. Fans were immediately torn about his character’s path, but they knew he needed a change of scenery. Jimmy disobeyed John Dutton for the last time, and the act of sending him to Texas was a two-fold situation: not only was he going to have to learn what it means not to keep his word, but he would also be allowed to learn how to cowboy and become a dedicated ranch hand. There were things he couldn’t understand at the Yellowstone, despite everyone’s best efforts, but John knew there was something in him, something worth working hard for.

Call it a poorly-kept secret or a missed conversation, but unless you were paying close attention, we could see how you might have missed the moment in the eighth episode of season five when they were sitting on a bench together, sharing a sweet chat.

“Being married to you is very liberating because you’re so much smarter than me, and it kind of takes the pressure off.”

That’s right, Jimmy spoke about being married to Emily, and while viewers who were paying attention were a little bummed about missing the big day, we certainly heard the line of dialogue where he confirms he’s a married man. The official Twitter account for Yellowstone confirmed the power couple status in a Tweet shared today, and it’s getting us more excited than ever for the second half of season five.

When Jimmy first met Emily, it was evident that sparks were flying between them; she saw Jimmy for who he was, not who she wanted him to be, and certainly not a version of himself that would lead to him being irresponsible. She saw him as a man with passion, dedication, and more than that — an earnest desire to learn. Jimmy wanted to get the whole experience of being at the 6666 Ranch, and he gave of himself to ensure he was soaking up every learning opportunity.

It wasn’t just an act of a great employee, it was attractive to Emily; she liked what she saw in Jimmy, and the feeling was mutual. He’s got a charm about him, an understated sense of masculinity mixed with a raw vulnerability. Jimmy is it for Emily, and she’s the same for him. They’re living their best married lives at the 6666 Ranch, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for them.

These two are the newest power couple of the Yellowverse, and rightfully so. Here’s to Mr. and Mrs. Hurdstrom.