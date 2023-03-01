‘Yellowstone’ fans are hailing this unsung hero by sharing the meals they’d ask him to cook

When you think about the Yellowstone universe, a few key characters and power players likely come to mind: Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton, Denim Richards’ Colby, and the beloved pink-haired ranch hand, Teeter, played by Jen Landon. Another incredible player in the Dutton family story doesn’t make as many on-screen appearances as the rest of the bunch, but their impact on the series can’t be understated. We’re talking about the chef, the family cook — Gator.

Born Gabriel Guilbeau, everyone in his circle calls him Gator, and he feels like he was put on this earth to feed people. That’s right; he wasn’t just a character hired to play a cook on the show; he is the man who provides food for everyone both on camera and behind the scenes.

In an interview with Delish, Gator spoke about meeting Sheridan for the first time, only realizing that he was in the right spot because he heard “spurs clanking on the concrete.” Once they’d settled in, Sheridan asked when he was planning to fire up the BBQ, and he told him right now was a perfect time. Sheridan’s response solidified their working relationship.

“That’s the right answer. You’ll do just fine here.”

Working in the Yellowstone universe is a task, but it’s a beautiful one. Everyone involved in creating Sheridan’s realm must be dedicated, compassionate, and ready to dedicate their entirety to the project. Gator was on board and said that he wouldn’t change a thing.

“I’ve had to cook on the side of a mountain, and bring food even higher up. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

For these reasons and more, fans love to talk about Gator, to sing his praises as not just the Dutton family chef but the cook who makes the series possible. There are few people on set more important than someone who provides everyone with nourishment, and that’s something that can often be overlooked.

The unsung hero of the Yellowverse, Dutton fans are talking about our favorite chef today and dreaming up recipes they’d ask him to cook if they ever had the chance.

With seemingly endless possibilities, there were many responses that we searched through. Some were ironic and posted for the love of the series, while others were genuine requests that fans would love to sit at a table to enjoy, with the real treat obviously being Gator himself serving it.

Honoring Gator for his upbringing, this Yellowstone fan would love a Cajun-style meal; whatever Gator picked from that food would work just fine for them.

While the eager sentiments are certainly appreciated, this comment says it better than we could: sitting down for an entire meal cooked by Gator might pose a problem if you eat it at the Yellowstone. If you’re a casual fan, you might be asking why a full meal would be such a struggle, but hardcore Dutton fans know the truth: our favorite fiery blonde makes those dinners quite impossible to finish.

Why is Beth hell-bent on destroying Dutton dinners? That’s a layered question with several parts to its answer. First, Beth doesn’t believe in the idea of a perfect family dinner because they weren’t something she experienced; she thinks it’s a farce to sit in that room and play happy family.

Her beau, Rip Wheeler, has tried to ease that discomfort for her by moving dinner to a new location whenever possible, but sometimes family dinner requires the Dutton dining room. On those nights, it’s best to request extra drinks from Gator before anything else. Trust us.

Another thing you’d better request if Gator ever cooked for you are those biscuits that he’s perfected; seriously, our mouths water just thinking about them.

While recipes out there are supposed to give you a glimpse into what those cast iron biscuits might taste like, if they came from Gator himself, they’d be heaven on earth.

This comment is a hit because of the implications behind it. When Summer Higgins moved into the ranch, she spoke with Gator about meal options that needed to be gluten-free, and he was having a hard time understanding what gluten was and how to ensure her meals didn’t contain it. Beth told him just to get her the same stuff they feed the cattle, but Summer wasn’t having it.

So this fan joked they’d ask Gator to make whatever the heck he wanted as long as it had a lot of gluten; we think he’d appreciate the sentiment.

This Yellowstone fan says that with a name like Gator, they’d want some good southern cooking: throw them some mud bugs, gumbo, and jambalaya.

Steak and potatoes with macaroni would be on the menu for this Yellowstone fan, and several others agreed. Living on a cattle farm, he’s got to have that meal down to a science.

This fan laid out an entire days’ worth of meals, from breakfast to dinner, and we have to say — we appreciate the time and effort put in, and we’d also like to sit down at the Dutton family table for each of these meals.

Finally, these fans have responded with the truly acceptable answer: if Gator were to be your chef for the day or to cook for you at the Yellowstone — you ask him for whatever he wants to make. For a man who has cooked meals for up to 600 people a day, and yes, that is multiple meals, he has to have many recipes he’s waiting to throw down at any moment. Depending on his mood, the day, and even the weather, Gator would know what meal fit the situation best.

Here’s to entertainment’s most dedicated cook, the unsung hero of the Yellowverse, and the man who has made our mouths water by just the sight of his meals. Gator is the hero we never knew we needed, but the one we wouldn’t be us without! You can see Gator in Yellowstone streaming now on Peacock.