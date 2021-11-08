Yellowstone Fans React To Intense Season 4 Premiere

If you tuned into the Paramount Network last night for the Yellowstone season 4 premiere and felt yourself slip immediately into an anxious state—you’re not alone. A lot was riding on the premiere of the latest season. With lives hanging in the balance, fans wanted to speed up those agonizing first moments of the show to find out what happened to our beloved characters.

Spoilers ahead for Yellowstone’s season 3 finale and season 4 premiere.

With John, Beth, and Kayce Dutton alongside Jimmy Hurdstrom all teetering on the line between life and death as season 3 ended, fans couldn’t wait another moment to find out who survived the impossible. Being ambushed, bombed, and thrown off a horse with existing injuries seemed enough to be the end for anyone, with survival appearing too good to be true.

So with Yellowstone’s season 4 premiere, audiences everywhere tuned in and waited together to see the smoke begin to clear.

Here’s what fans are saying about the two-episode debut last night. Again, spoilers lie ahead.

Me during the first 20 mins of the Yellowstone season premiere 😱 #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/HpLSKa55CJ — D🅰️niel (@DanielAlva85) November 8, 2021

We’ve never seen anything more accurate than that. We didn’t even want to blink, too afraid to miss a fleeting but essential piece of the story.

Ok Yellowstone did it again a great 2 hour event .. I am hooked again this season pic.twitter.com/cBdI3B9O0v — ༄𝓘𝓼𝓪𝓫𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓪༄ (@playful_heart1) November 8, 2021

This user is hooked again, as are many fans. The series is one of the most talked-about on social media today.

I think this is a Brilliant angle to Beth & Rip #YellowstoneTV ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nqyvFJKctR — JJDUX (@jjdux88) November 8, 2021

With season 3’s revelations about Beth, this storyline following her relationship with Rip is a tearjerker. The good kind.

We love these no-context tweets.

Savage is one (of many) appropriate words fans use to describe Rip.

What I love most about how season 4 of #YellowstoneTV kicked off was how much sh*t was thrown at people pic.twitter.com/Rgy94inOey — sabrina 🌒 (@sabrinasaldana_) November 8, 2021

A couple that throws things at others stays together? It makes sense in Yellowstone.

she loves him already.#YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/dkr46iqQAb — ⍟ 𝐚 𝐬 𝐡 𝐥 𝐞 𝐲 ✪ (@msashmyles) November 8, 2021

The fondness shown for “the kid” is growing on fans already.

This one sums it up for many fans too.

Me when I saw Kayce walking AND ALIVE #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/OxZZi7NdtH — Dunder Mifflin, this is Koko 😌 (@gwadloup_) November 8, 2021

Did we all collectively let out a sigh of relief at this moment? Yes, yes we did.

"Well then you win the getting shot least award, Kayce." At least JD hasn't lost his sense of humor. 😂 #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/WQy5kpQv5H — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) November 8, 2021

You’ve got to love the bond between father and son here.

still wondering where Monica & Tate are 🤔 #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/51KYGYy9Vx — Liz López (@snixliz) November 8, 2021

The premiere did leave many fans asking where Monica and Tate were. As the series has progressed, Monica is trying to find a sense of belonging between two worlds. After their son was kidnapped, the stress seemed to bubble over, and Kayce took note of that.

Season 4 opened with Tate saving his mother’s life in a way that will undeniably impact him forever, so where exactly were they for the rest of the premiere? Will this latest struggle be too much for them to take? Hopefully, the rest of season 4 answers those questions.

Did you tune into the season premiere of Yellowstone last night? What were the stand-out moments for you? Let’s talk about them.