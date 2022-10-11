‘Yellowstone’ is bringing romance to the ranch for this character in season 5

Paramount’s Yellowstone promises significant changes for our favorite characters in season five — and one of them will soon be bringing roses and romance to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

That’s right, everyone’s favorite kid — Carter, needs to start brushing up on his best swoon-worthy glances and knee-weakening grins because a new girl is headed to the Yellowstone, and she’s going to catch his eye.

Orli Gottesman is joining the cast as a guest star in season five, and her role will bring another layer of Carter to the surface. Entertainment Weekly shared the exciting news and gave fans a description of the character we’ll soon see grace our screens.

“In season five, Halie becomes that person who gives Carter the chance to come out of his shell and to teach him not only about himself, but he finds himself always wanting Halie to be around. Halie comes along and now there is someone who can fit that mold and be there for him.”

As viewers know, Carter has been through a lot in his young life, and having to say goodbye to his father at a young age serves as both his breaking point, but also the moment in which he breaks free. Growing up in a home where addiction ran rampant, and a lack of love was on display, Carter didn’t know much about being part of a family — and it’s something he’s still learning.

Of course, being thrust into the Dutton family doesn’t exactly give him a clear idea of what a familial unit looks like on a typical day, but who wants to be normal anyway, right? Halie will undoubtedly shine a light on a new type of relationship for Carter and possibly give him the motivation to keep growing into the young man John and Rip know he’s capable of becoming.

Plus, everyone needs a little romance in their lives, right?

Another relationship we’ll see more of in season five is that of Rip and Carter, and Cole Hauser shared the following nod toward their bond with EW.

“Finn Little and I, we have some good stuff this year. I’m becoming more of, I guess, a father figure to him, although he’s growing up fast. And so there’s that relationship, which has been very cool to see blossom.”

Yellowstone‘s thrilling fifth season kicks off on Nov. 13, and you won’t want to miss a second of the two-hour television event. To make sure you’re all caught up on the happenings at the ranch, you can watch the cowboy drama streaming on Peacock’s first four seasons of the cowboy drama.