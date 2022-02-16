‘Yellowstone’ is getting another spinoff series

John, Beth, Kayce, and Jamie Dutton are names that fans of Yellowstone have grown to love — or loathe, while Rip Wheeler and Lloyd Pierce have stolen viewers’ hearts across the globe.

The Dutton-Yellowstone ranch is full of drama, spice, and romance, and things are only getting started. With prequel 1883 already airing on Paramount Plus, fans have been learning more about the dynasty, and yet another new series is about to teach us even more.

Paramount plus has confirmed that 1932 is on the way, and it’ll be diving even deeper into the Dutton story, this time during the Prohibition era. As one of the company’s most popular properties, chief programming officer Tanya Giles was understandably enthused about the prospect of more Yellowstone.

“The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount Plus. Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan’s loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons’ origin story.“

CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks, Chris McCarthy, also shared his thoughts on the growing Yellowstone realm.

“With the brilliant mind and gifted storytelling of Taylor Sheridan, we have created an entirely new world to explore with 1883 while expanding Yellowstone, and with 1932 we will open up a new chapter in this rapidly growing universe.”

You can watch Yellowstone on Paramount Plus now, with new episodes of 1883 being added to the streaming platform each Sunday.