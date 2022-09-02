A ‘Yellowstone’ star who skipped a year is confirmed to be returning for season five

Yellowstone is bringing the thunder (some pun intended) in season 5 with the revival of a character we didn’t see in season four of Paramount’s number-one television series.

Attorney Angela Blue Thunder, played by Q’orianka Kilcher, is back for more. While her character has only appeared in a few episodes, she’s as brilliant as she is powerful — and she’s been on a bit of a warpath so far. The resurgence of her character only promises to ignite further the idea that season five will be the most intense yet.

Deadline shared the news of Kilcher’s return today, and fans were immediately thrilled. Hired by Chief Thomas Rainwater, Blue Thunder entered Yellowstone as a total powerhouse, ready to take on Market Equities. The company and its less-than-stellar associates rolled into town, threatening not just the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch but the Broken Rock Reservation.

In a fan-favorite scene from season three, Blue Thunder and Beth Dutton sat down to chat, and the two coming together to join forces creates a next-level force to be reckoned with. They know what’s on the line, what’s at stake, and they’re not going to let Caroline Warner (Market Equities CEO) make it out of this battle unscathed.

In fact, we won’t be surprised if Warner soon receives a one-way ticket to the train station, and we certainly wouldn’t miss her. With the return of Blue Thunder, we know the battle lines are ready to be drawn again. You don’t cross the Duttons and make it out alive, and you can’t wrong Rainwater and Mo and expect to walk away, either.

While Dutton and Rainwater still have progress to make in their relationship, the two powerful groups finally joining forces means we’ll likely be seeing more of Blue Thunder and Beth Dutton, more snark and sass, and a lot of vengeance on the menu.

We can’t wait to sit down to eat.

You can see season five of Yellowstone when it premieres during a two-hour television event on Nov. 13, and it’s going to get firey quick.