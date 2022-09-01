If you’ve ever watched Yellowstone and pined for a chance to dress like your favorite characters, pine no more.

News of Yellowstone production company 101 Studios teaming up with TV personality Jill Martin for shopthescenes.com is reported today in a Deadline Hollywood article. The e-commerce site will allow visitors to dig into their favorite shows, find direct links to items shown on screen in Yellowstone and Emily in Paris to start, and will later host limited edition and one-of-a-kind bits.

More than 20 other shows have agreed to be a part of the idea and will be announced in 2023. Those behind the project say many small businesses will be highlighted, and Martin adds in the report what they are doing is a bold new frontier in entertainment.

“Our goal is to bring viewers into their favorite shows, movies and events and allow them to immerse themselves through groundbreaking technology into their favorite scenes. This innovation represents the next wave of engaging and interacting with content and bringing the virtual world into consumers reality through a one-stop retail experience. How many times have fans watched a show or movie and thought, ‘I love that dress… or where can I buy that table?’”

Right now, access to the initial collection is limited and those interested need to sign up with their name and email address on the site. Shop The Scenes is also working with showrunners before coming seasons to weave in items written in scripts on their site and hopes to have things available for purchase as soon as shows debut. The coming season of Yellowstone in November will highlight the capability when its premiere airs, and, for 101 Studios CEO David Glasser, it is a great thing to do for the fans.

“This is the first shoppable experience of its kind and we are excited to bring it to fans of the shows.”

Yellowstone is available to stream now on Peacock while Emily in Paris runs on Netflix.