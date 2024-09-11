‘Yes, you!’: A ‘Survivor’ castaway reveals that an alcoholic beverage led to an early season 47 alliance

If there is one thing to know about 33-year-old corporate lawyer Genevieve Mushaluk, the Survivor castaway sure knows how to have a good time! Fortunately for the Winnipeg, Manitoba native, one of her fellow season 47 contestants does too, sparking up a connection before even speaking to one another.

For those who are unfamiliar with the pre-show process, before Survivor begins, the castaways have a few days in Fiji where they are able to admire one another from afar, however, they are unable to converse with anyone from the cast. According to Genevieve, that did not stop her from forming an early alliance after some cheeky eye-contact…

How did said alliance come to fruition exactly? Keep scrolling to see what the Canadian cutie had to say in an exclusive interview with Mike Bloom — Parade‘s designated Survivor writer and reporter — prior to the show.

According to Genevieve, it all started with something as simple as a drink.

When asked who she had been getting good vibes from during the pre-show portion of Survivor 47, the “energetic, friendly, and organized” castaway sang like a bird, admitting that she instantly sparked up an unspoken connection with Sue Smey upon arriving in Fiji:

“There is an older woman with beautiful, long blonde hair, and she’s clearly very fit, and her and I both drank our welcome drink excessively quickly and made eyes at each other. I was like, ‘Yes, you!’ so I would really love to work with her.”

Based on this description, the only woman who fits the bill is Sue — a 59-year-old flight school owner from Kirkwood, New York — and it looks like the feeling is mutual.

When asked the same question by Bloom in her exclusive interview, Sue seemingly described Genevieve as someone who she sees herself working with throughout Survivor 47 as well:

“There’s also another girl… She’s very pretty. She’s got a beautiful smile [and] seems very kind, but I feel like she’s real badass. I think that she’s someone that I would love to be teamed up with, too, because I think we could work well together.”

Starting out on separate tribes — with Genevieve on Lavo and Sue on Tuku — could this alliance actually come to fruition at the merge? Or perhaps a tribe-swap?

The only way to find out is to tune into brand new episodes of Survivor 47, beginning on September 18 via CBS — with next-day streaming on Paramount Plus — with a highly-anticipated two-hour premiere episode. Coming in with guns blazing, this season is certain to be jam-packed with juicy drama…

