Yondu Might Get His Own MCU Prequel Series On Disney Plus

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was definitely baggier and less-focused than the first movie, but it also zeroed in on its characters even more. In particular, it really went a long way in humanizing Michael Rooker’s Yondu. Peter’s childhood kidnapper being reinterpreted as his adoptive dad could’ve felt cheap, but thanks to some excellent writing and performances, the dysfunctional father-son dynamic worked out well.

That’s why it was such a shock then when we saw Yondu sacrifice his own life in order to save Star-Lord, giving him his air supply. Understandably, fans were pretty upset to see him killed off so soon after we had just really gotten to know him, and for years now, MCU diehards have been calling for more Yondu.

Unfortunately, James Gunn has gone on record several times already to say that he won’t be resurrected, but could he possibly return via a prequel? That remains to be seen, but from what we’ve heard, it’s definitely an option Marvel is considering.

Speaking to our sources – the same ones who told us Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk were getting Disney Plus shows well before they were announced, and who revealed that Leia would be Rey’s new trainer in Rise of Skywalker, which was confirmed this week – we’ve learned that Marvel is interested in bringing back Michael Rooker’s Yondu. Nothing is set in stone just yet, but apparently, a Disney Plus prequel series is a very real possibility at this stage,

It’s unclear when it would happen and again, it’s not absolutely going to materialize, but just hearing that it’s under consideration is pretty exciting. Especially since like we said above, many feel he was killed off way too soon in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

But what do you make of this potential Yondu Disney Plus show? Is it something you’d tune in for, or should Marvel focus on other characters instead? Sound off down below with your thoughts.