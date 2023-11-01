‘You are so stupid’: Emily Flippen reveals the embarrassing fun fact she shared with her Lulu tribemates on the first night of ‘Survivor 45’

If you have been keeping up with Survivor 45, you would know that Emily Flippen is one of this season’s most prominent castaways, for better or worse.

Beginning on one what could be the worst tribe in the history of Survivor, the Lulu tribe — often referred to as “the Lulu losers” — Emily’s pessimistic attitude and paranoid gameplay ruffled some feathers amongst her fellow tribemates: Hannah Rose, Brandon Donlon, Sabiyah Broderick, Sean Edwards, and Kaleb Gebrewold.

While she definitely started out on the wrong foot, Emily began to pick up some momentum by working with Kaleb to orchestrate a jaw-dropping blindside against Sabiyah during the Oct. 11 episode of Survivor 45

After a shocking tribe swap last week’s episode, Emily found herself as the only original Lulu member on her new tribe, causing her to be the swing vote at tribal council. Siding with Austin Li Coon and Drew Basile instead of Kendra McQuarrie and Brando Meyer, Brando was eliminated to conclude the episode.

Having a whirlwind of a journey on Survivor 45 thus far, finally finding herself in a power position, Emily shared with Entertainment Weekly one of her favorite memories of the season prior to the merge, and this moment is sure to make you giggle.

Photo via Robert Voets/CBS

When asked the question, “What was your favorite moment you experienced this season leading up to the merge?” Emily’s response was unexpected (to say the least).

“For some reason, the first memory that comes to mind is our very first night on Lulu beach,” she prefaced, before explaining what she discussed with Hannah, Brandon, Sabiyah, Sean, and Kaleb that evening.

She dished, “We had no shelter, and everyone was lying on the ground, trying to sleep. I suggested to the tribe that we should go around and share interesting facts about ourselves to get to know each other better,” which sounds like a great idea, right?

Wrong! Unfortunately for the investment analyst, she went in a very different direction with her “interesting fact.”

“I went first, sharing with the tribe that I could swallow my tongue,” she said. “I thought it was a fun fact, however, the rest of my tribemates opened up about very personal and meaningful stories from their lives. I remember laying there thinking to myself, ‘Emily, you are so stupid!'”

While this seems like a simple, silly moment that did not make it onto our television screens, the 29-year-old believes that it was a perfect example of the isolation that she felt during the beginning of her journey on Survivor 45.

“While my failure to open up really isolated me at Lulu Beach, it’s hilarious to look back on, made even better by the fact that my fellow castaways were able to have a good laugh about it as well,” she spilled.

Nonetheless, to see if Emily takes home $1 million and the title of “Sole Survivor” in the end, tune into new episodes of Survivor 45 every Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT on CBS.