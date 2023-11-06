You couldn’t make up ‘Rick and Morty’ dropping a pasta-centric episode at the same time ‘Loki’ turns the MCU’s multiverse to spaghetti

Kevin Feige’s apparent obsession with using Rick and Morty as a recruitment tool for the Marvel Cinematic Universe has drawn plenty of ire from the franchise’s fandom, and it’s easy to see why.

So far, creative minds to have worked on the long-running animated series have contributed to both seasons of Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as well as upcoming Avengers duo The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

Image via Marvel Studios

It would be fair to say that every single one of those projects has raised eyebrows in one form or another, but with Michael Waldron and Eric Martin both contributing to Rick and Morty before getting heavily involved in Tom Hiddleston’s solo series, and a coincidence has raised its head that makes you wonder if the two parties are actively colluding with one another.

While Loki‘s second run of episodes has been leaning increasingly heavily on the spaghettification of the multiverse and the potential end of time as we all know it, Rick and Morty‘s most recent installment revolved heavily around pasta. To paraphrase The Incredibles; COINCIDENCE?!?!? Yeah, probably, but it’s nothing if not bizarre.

As the MCU show with two high-profile names boasting Rick and Morty experience turns great swathes of all existence into fine strands of pasta, the production where they both cut their teeth is not only serving up delicious plates to its protagonists, but revealing it happens to be made of corpses as well. Pruned corpses, perhaps? Again, most likely not, but you couldn’t make up the timing.