A long-awaited $6 billion reboot takes a huge step forward, but everybody already knows exactly who they don’t want steering the ship

On paper, rebooting a 13-film franchise that notched upwards of $6 billion at the box office and delivered sequels, prequels, spin-offs, reboots, and sequels to those sequels, prequels, spin-offs, and reboots reads as being completely inane, but X-Men is far too valuable a property to let gather dust now that Kevin Feige finally has hits mitts on the rights.

Of course, it would have been a lot more exciting to discover Marvel Studios is preparing to take pitches from writers had the Multiverse Saga not conspired to churn out all of the cinematic universe’s worst reviewed film and television content in an alarmingly short space of time, but tales of a slowdown and focus on quality over quantity does at least theoretically place the reboot in good stead.

It’s impossible to predict who’ll end up securing the coveted job, whether it be one of Marvel’s more trusted in-house scribes or a complete newcomer, but there’s already a growing sentiment among the fandom that there’s one avenue in particular that shouldn’t be trodden down yet again, and it’s Rick and Morty.

Michael Waldron undid a lot of the goodwill he’d accrued as the creative spearhead of Loki‘s first season with the unwieldy and unfocused Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while Jeff Loveness handed in the screenplay for the MCU’s lowest-rated feature ever on Rotten Tomatoes via Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, leading to an outpouring of joy when the duo were rumored to have been booted from Avengers: Secret Wars and The Kang Dynasty respectively, which has yet to be confirmed.

Fellow alum Jessica Gao enraged no shortage of trolls as the mastermind behind She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, too, the lowest-ranked project in MCU history on the aforementioned aggregation site. You can see why folks have reached this opinion, and it’s one not entirely without merit, although we should note for the sake of posterity that unsubstantiated scuttlebutt claimed earlier this very month that even more Rick and Morty scribes were being sought. Make of that what you will…