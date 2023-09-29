Marvel finally makes the first moves on the highly anticipated franchise reboot surely destined to catapult it back to $1 billion box office domination

To me, my X-Men! Presumably, that’s the message Kevin Feige is telepathically sending out across Hollywood right now from within his office in Marvel Studios HQ — as well as maybe asking Wolverine to fetch him a pizza — as, believe it or not, the day we’ve all been waiting for us has come. In an unexpected and yet long-anticipated update, it’s being reported that Marvel is finally entering development on its X-Men reboot.

With the WGA strike finally coming to an end, the House of Ideas is believed to have begun work in earnest on the first movie featuring the mutant superhero team to be set in the MCU. According to what “sources” have told Deadline, Marvel is looking to set up some meetings with prospective writers to pen the project this fall. With no release date set as yet, the studio is noted to be happy to take its time in finding the right scribe, with it unlikely someone will be hired, and work started on the script, until early 2024.

Photo via Marvel Studios

Obviously, Marvel is already tackling the X-Men universe in Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming Deadpool 3, which had its production held up over the strikes, co-starring Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and likely a bunch of other legacy Fox actors to boot. While DP3 is looking to be a last salute to all that Fox accomplished (both good and bad, knowing Wade Wilson’s sense of humor) over 20 years, the X-Men reboot will presumably introduce a rebooted version of the characters, native to Earth-616 (or 99999) for the first time.

It’s still very much early days, then, but things are finally starting to roll on this dream Marvel movie. And, just like the Juggernaut, there’s no stopping it now.