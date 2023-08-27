Rumors of major changes on ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ ‘Secret Wars’ causing joy and relief neatly sums up the Multiverse Saga apathy

Regardless of how the rest of the Multiverse Saga shakes out – which could realistically go either way looking at the highs and lows to have defined the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest stage of storytelling – the franchise will always be able to sleep easy knowing it has Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars in its back pocket to deliver fan service on a gargantuan scale.

Despite both crossovers being delayed by a year apiece to drag the polarizing post-Endgame slate out just that little bit further, assembling Earth’s Mightiest Heroes for a fifth and sixth time is guaranteed to bring in billions of dollars at the box office. And yet, rumors of even more behind the scenes woe has turned out to be a cause for celebration, underlining just how apathetic people have become to the MCU’s current era.

Image via Marvel Studios

Jeff Loveness of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania infamy was tasked to pen The Kang Dynasty, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe and Kevin Feige protege Michael Waldron on deck for Secret Wars. Unconfirmed whisperings claim that neither polarizing penman is attached to their Avengers movie of choice anymore, and the reactions speak for themselves.

waldron and loveness off marvel payroll pic.twitter.com/1oZo6g8X53 — grooby (@groobyfella) August 26, 2023

If Loveness and Waldron are both out as writers for these films then I’m actually glad that Marvel really want to make these films as good as possible



Both of those writers are just not the right people for this. Marvel needs to hire really experienced writers for these films pic.twitter.com/gYpcpwmCJO — Owen (@OwennZo) August 27, 2023

“Jeff Loveness and Michael Waldron are rumored to have been laid off as the writers for ‘AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY’ and ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’



Doctor Strange is expected to be a major player in both films.” https://t.co/mjF4b68PwY pic.twitter.com/jouK6JijBb — Malik🎴 (@KingKyberrr) August 26, 2023

michael waldron and jeff loveness fired? OMG WE WON 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EpfApQ2lON https://t.co/NIpUm0QLuh — vic ⎊⧗ᱬ✵४ (@frostironat) August 27, 2023

god fucking bless.



waldron ruined wanda’s arc in multiverse of madness and loveness wrote an MCU film that was super wacky.



so wacky in fact, that it is super goofy for so many wrong reasons. https://t.co/Pu3v3srll0 — edwin ☆ (@Edwordo13) August 26, 2023

Only the MCU could become the subject of scuttlebutt claiming two people have been fired midway through development for a pair of its biggest productions ever and leave longtime fans thrilled as a result, but it just goes to show how burned the audience is getting by the alarmingly inconsistent stream of underwhelming film and television content.