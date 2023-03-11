‘You’ fans are ready to wage war after season 4 deliberately leaves a pressing mystery unsolved

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for You season four.

It is safe to say that no matter how many were able to predict You season four’s endgame, its second part managed to truly delight fans with its shocking revelations. Whether it was Rhys being a figment of Joe’s imagination or Marienne actually surviving her former lover’s killing spree, the season landed one smooth twist after another, neatly wrapping up its loose ends…or did it?

What on Earth did Joe tell Lady Phoebe in his drunken or probably Rhys-infused haze that she was beyond impressed with the pseudo-professor, saw him as an instant ally, and even made him a permanent fixture of her elite circle? Phoebe’s life goes on a rollercoaster in part two as she navigates the dire pitfalls of her tendency to people pleasing and finally finds the peace she had been looking for ages. Amid all this turmoil, the answer to what Joe said to her that fateful night remains a mystery.

While the jury is still out on whether it was a deliberate decision or a question that was simply overlooked, fans of the show are not happy with Netflix for leaving them with a mystery that has the ability to keep them awake at night, especially since season five hasn’t been greenlit yet.

BUT THE REAL MYSTERY IS WHAT JOE SAID TO LADY PHOEBE #YouSeason4 #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/NWza5vsHf1 — amber, current victim of pisces season🐱 (@ambwatt) March 10, 2023

Whatever Joe said to Phoebe was, by her own admission, rather enlightening and instantly earned him a ticket to the snobby rich club. So what was stopping the series from sharing those pearls of wisdom with the rest of the class?

I'm glad the shows is over and I'm fairly satisfied with the ending. But imma need a whole other season Netflix to find out what this mf Joe said to Phoebe in order to infiltrate her friend group of millionaires.😭#YouNetflix #YouSeason4 #YOU pic.twitter.com/wupe9b9uvG — Blank Opp (@draidyy_) March 10, 2023

loved part 2 of you season 4 but the fact that they didn’t tell us what joe said to phoebe that first night at sundry house is unforgivable — rach (@rach8123) March 11, 2023

You season 4 was great but what the fuck did Joe tell phoebe that night??? — Logdn (@Logdn2) March 11, 2023

Fans are holding out hope that the mystery will be eventually solved seeing that the season kept coming back to whatever Joe said to Phoebe in the first episode. In case it does not, a fictional murderer-stalker would pale in the face of the fandom’s justified ire.