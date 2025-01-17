‘You have nothing to worry about’: Remember that time when a reporter tested a ‘knife-proof’ vest on TV and ended up in the hospital with stab wounds?

TV reporters often put themselves in harm’s way to get a story, like in 2016, when an Israeli broadcast journalist participated in a “knife-proof” vest demonstration, but that time, the reporter wound up in the hospital.

As CNN reported that year, there had been a wave of stabbing incidents in Israel, and in response, FMS Enterprises, an Israeli company, produced what they called a “knife-proof” vest for the Israeli military. To help market the product, Israel’s Channel 1 reporter, Eitam Lachover, agreed to wear the vest and have someone from FMS Enterprises try and stab him. Lachover was assured he would be protected, but things didn’t go as planned.

“I missed”

רגע לפני, עוד היו חיוכים..

התמונות המלאות מבדיקת אפוד המגן, ועם איתם לחובר באולפן – הערב במבט עם @millermerav . pic.twitter.com/SWWo6Yyz7Q — הערוץ הראשון (@Channel1IBA) January 6, 2016 via Channel1IBA/X

Reportedly, the knife-proof material needed to be sewn into something like a jacket, but in Lachover’s case, he just stuffed it inside, so it moved. This caused the material to shift, and when the company representative tried to stab him, the knife pierced his back. The demonstration is still up on YouTube (don’t worry, it’s not particularly graphic). In it, FMS Vice-President Yaniv Montakyo uses what he says is a military-grade “commando” knife from its sheath.

“You have nothing to worry about, we are very confident in our product,” Montakyo says. “This product can protect from knives that are stronger than this one, may I? Don’t be afraid,” he then adds before stabbing Lachover four times in the back. The fourth time, Montakyo says, “I missed.” Lachover never cries out in pain and he keeps smiling throughout, but his expression says something’s wrong.

Thankfully, the knife didn’t go too far in Lachover’s back, and he wasn’t seriously injured. Lachover later wrote on X (then Twitter) that the wound was superficial, he got some stitches and was sent home. “Thanks to everyone who expressed concern!” Lachover said. According to the BBC, the segment still aired despite the accident.

“Stab-proof” vests don’t work perfectly

via Inside Edition/YouTube

Despite Montakyo’s assurances that Lachover would be okay, no stab or knife-proof vest is completely impenetrable, according to SafeGuard Clothing, a U.K.-based safety apparel manufacturer. For this reason, SafeGuard prefers to call their vest knife of stab “resistant” rather than “proof” — something it seems likely Lachover knew before he agreed to the 2016 vest assignment.

The 2016 incident turned out alright, but it certainly goes down in history as one of the most alarming moments ever seen on TV. Other hall-of-fame moments include Joe Theisman’s gruesome career-ending leg injury in a game, singer Sinéad O’Connor ripping up a picture of the pope on Saturday Night Live in 1992, and from 1997, Mike Tyson biting off part of Evander Holyfield’s ear in the ring.

As for Lachover, he told Israel’s Channel 1 after the 2016 mistake, “I have to say that this jacket was put together for this experiment only and the protective material slipped on the third stabbing. I am sure the commercial version is safe.”

In a statement, FMS explained, “The knife did not penetrate the vest. The reporter moved during the demonstration, and the ‘stabber’ missed the vest. The reporter was stabbed slightly above the vest.” Nonetheless, Lachover added, “There are some experiments that I will pass next time.”

