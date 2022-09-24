‘You’ season 4 teaser unveils when ‘Professor Joe’ will be meeting his next set of potential victims 

Last we saw Joe Goldberg, his obsession with Love Quinn had gone south. After struggling (and failing) to keep his marriage afloat, he ended up killing her with a lethal dose of aconite, and hopped off to Paris to find his new “You” — Marianne. Fans were eagerly looking forward to Netflix’s Tudum to unveil more about his new psychotic adventure in You season four and thankfully, we were rewarded in heaps for our patience.

After the chaos that took place in the last season, Joe has eloped to London and is living under a brand new identity. He is no longer sticking to the commonplace jobs anymore – this time, he is putting his knowledge about books to proper use and living the intellectually elite life of Professor Jonathan Moore. What about his, ahem… hobbies, you ask? Well, in the teaser, Joe promises that he has his urges under control and is strictly professional while rubbing shoulders with the popular members of society from time to time.

But we already know that he will be slipping up eventually, especially since this time he will be having not one, but two women to obsess over. While Tati Gabrielle’s Marianne remains his prime obsession, the teaser further hints that Charlotte Ritchie’s Kate will be on his radar as well. There is an ominous vibe in the air and the inevitable bloodshed is palpable. Check out the teaser below:

Joe will find his hands full while juggling a rooster of new characters who will worm their way into his complicated life. The teaser reveals new faces like Ed Speleers as Rhys, Joe’s new colleague. There are also friends he secretly hates but has no other option but to pretend to like them — Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe, Aidan Cheng as Simon, Eve Austin as Gemma, Lukas Gage as Adam, Niccy Lin as Sophie, Ozioma Whenu as Blessing, and Dario Coates as Connie.

The icing on the cake is the announcement of exactly when we will get to meet Joe and his future potential victims. The upcoming season has been divided into two parts, where the first half will be joining the streamer on February 10, 2023, while part two will soon follow suit on March 10, 2023.