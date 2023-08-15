‘You suddenly feel a bit bereft’: A producer on one of Netflix’s biggest shows doesn’t seem fully prepared for its impending finale

All good things must come to an end, but when it comes to Netflix, that can often mean a series being cancelled before its had the chance to finish telling its own story. Of course, as one of the most prestigious prestige dramas that all of streaming has to offer, The Crown was never in danger of being given the boot.

The sixth and final season is scheduled to release before the end of the year, and it’ll draw to a close one of the platform’s most-watched and highly-acclaimed shows, with the revolving door of cast members filling the boots of the various Royal Family figures who factor into the story individually and collectively finding themselves showered in rapturous praise.

Netflix / YouTube

However, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, longtime executive producer Suzanne Mackie found herself in a more reflective mood, having dedicated a decade of her life to The Crown.

“How do I feel [about being done]? I don’t know whether I’ll ever work on a 10-year project again, who knows? It’s a very odd feeling. I said to someone earlier that I feel like I’m having to take my first baby steps away from a place of safety. I know where I am with The Crown. It allows you to feel very defined by it. I am so thrilled to feel like I’ve made a big contribution to it. You suddenly feel a bit bereft, and I feel a little untethered by it. You go, “Oh, God, what next?” So, you’ve caught me on a day where we’re all having that slightly big, profound question to ourselves. But at the same time, what a privilege. How lucky am I?”

Time to move onto pastures new, then, but you’d imagine The Crown will bow out in the way it’s always carried on; with bumper viewing figures, rave reviews, and plenty of awards season glory.