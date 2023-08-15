‘You’ll be happy with where it goes’: ‘Solar Opposites’ producer teases show’s conclusion

Solar Opposites producer Sydney Ryan has shed light on how the animated series will end, assuring fans that they’ll be “happy with where it goes.” Ryan, who has worked on the Hulu show since its debut season in 2020, hinted that something big is coming for The Opposites, which may come as a surprise given that most of Solar Opposites is episodic with minimal plot throughlines.

However, eagle-eyed fans will remember the core storyline that drives the show, in which the family of aliens must foster the Pupa for eventual world domination. According to Ryan (via ComicBook), that key plot point will form the basis of Solar Opposites’ conclusion, though showrunners will not forget the hilarious hijinks the aliens get up to in the meantime.

Speaking of the endgame of the Pupa premise, Ryan said that himself and executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel have discussed the threat of Earth “being destroyed by the Pupa.” He went on to reveal that McMahan has a trajectory for how this Pupa evolution will unfold, which will be especially exciting for viewers who have “been watching the entire series.”

“You’ll be happy with where it goes,” Ryan added, “​​I think that’s all I can say for now.” Despite mentioning the show’s conclusion, there has been no official announcement of Solar Opposites’ final outing, with its most recent fourth season arriving on Aug. 14. Beyond that, the popular animated sitcom was renewed for a fifth season way back in October of 2022, though a release date has yet to be announced.

Fans who have already caught Solar Opposites’ fourth season might notice a drastic change in Korvo’s accent, following the removal of previous voice actor Justin Roiland earlier this year. Discussing the voice-change, which comes courtesy of Dan Stevens, Ryan said the recast makes sense within the context of the series, since “Solar is a show where wild stuff can happen.”

“It would be funny to use this in-show method to explain the voice change,” he added.