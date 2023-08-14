Is ‘Solar Opposites’ canceled?

What's to become of the adult animated series now that Justin Roiland has nothing to do with it?

Solar Opposites creator and voice actor Justin Roiland was fired partway into production on season 4 of the adult animated sitcom, and some fans are wondering if there’s any hope for the series’ future now that the tumultuous season has finally been released on Hulu.

Once domestic abuse accusations against Roiland became public earlier this year, Hulu Originals and 20th Century Animation parted ways with the producer/performer. For the record, Roiland’s domestic abuse charges have now been dismissed, but he’s also dogged by a number of inappropriate DMs sent to women and minors that are likely to keep him from working for the time being.

In June, Hulu announced that none other than Downton Abbey‘s Dan Stevens would replace Roiland as the voice of grumpy alien Korvo. Stevens is also known for his lead role on FX’s Legion and for playing the Beast in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast remake.

The writers of Solar Opposites came up with a pretty funny way to explain the voice change. See below:

Will Solar Opposites have more seasons without Justin Roiland?

We’re happy to report that Solar Opposites isn’t canceled at this juncture. Not only was it officially renewed for a fifth season in Oct. 2022, but showrunners are already working on a Valentine’s Day episode to follow season 4’s antics. That special will air in Feb. 2024.

If fans want to assure themselves a sixth season, they should rewatch season 4, post about it happily on social media, and convince all their friends to watch it as well. If the Solar Opposites writers were able to successfully mount one season without the help of Roiland, there’s no reason they can’t do so indefinitely.